NBA: Doncic-less Mavs snap Bucks' 18-game winning streak

Dallas Mavericks ended the Milwaukee Bucks' winning streak at 18 games after prevailing 120-116 in the NBA.

Despite the absence of injured star and MVP candidate Luka Doncic, the Mavericks stopped the red-hot Bucks on Monday.

Not even Giannis Antetokounmpo's 48 points and 14 rebounds were enough to prevent the Bucks from tasting defeat for the first time since November 8.

The Bucks (24-4) were on its longest winning streak since a franchise-record 20 consecutive victories in 1970-71.

Seth Curry and Kristaps Porzingis inspired the Mavericks (18-8) with 26 points apiece on the road in Milwaukee.

Rockets rally sets franchise record

Russell Westbrook (31 points) and James Harden (28 points) combined as the Houston Rockets overturned a 25-point deficit to top the San Antonio Spurs 109-107. It is the franchise's largest comeback since Houston rallied from 23 points down against the Portland Trail Blazers in 1977.

Pascal Siakam had 33 points and Kyle Lowry posted 20 points and 11 assists to lead the Toronto Raptors past the lowly Cleveland Cavaliers 133-113.

Rookie Ja Morant scored 20 points and supplied 10 assists as the Memphis Grizzlies cooled the Miami Heat 118-111.

C.J. McCollum recorded 30 points, Damian Lillard finished with 27 and Carmelo Anthony added 23 as the Trail Blazers edged the Phoenix Suns 111-110. Paul became the second player in NBA history with 18,000 points, 9,000 assists and 2,000 steals.

Zach LaVine's 39 points could not stop the Chicago Bulls from falling 109-106 to the Oklahoma City Thunder, who were led by Chris Paul's 30 points and 10 rebounds.

Cavs get little from bench

It was another tough night for the Cavaliers (6-21), which has lost seven of eight games in December. None of the team's bench players reached double-digit points.

Lillard with crucial three-point play

The Blazers guard came up big when his team needed him most. With 25.6 seconds remaining and Portland trailing 110-108, Lillard made a bucket and the foul to put the Blazers ahead and for good.

Lakers at Pacers

The LeBron James and Los Angeles Lakers show rolls into Indiana for Tuesday's clash with the Pacers. The Lakers (24-3) have won seven straight, while the 18-9 Pacers are eyeing their fourth consecutive victory.