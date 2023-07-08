MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Warriors signs F Dario Saric to one-year deal- Reports

Saric’s agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball told  ESPN on Saturday morning that Saric’s deal is for one year. Contract terms were not disclosed.

Published : Jul 08, 2023 20:36 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Saric divided time last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 57 games (12 starts).
Saric divided time last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 57 games (12 starts). | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
infoIcon

Saric divided time last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 57 games (12 starts). | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

The Golden State Warriors continued its offseason roster retooling, signing free agent forward Dario Saric.

Saric’s agents, Jeff Schwartz and Mike Lindeman of Excel Basketball told  ESPN on Saturday morning that Saric’s deal is for one year. Contract terms were not disclosed.

The 6-foot-10 Croatian is entering his seventh NBA season. He did not play in 2020-21 because of an ACL injury.

Also Read: Two-time Olympic champion McCray-Penson dead at 51

Saric divided time last season between the Oklahoma City Thunder and Phoenix Suns, averaging 6.4 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in 57 games (12 starts).

The No. 12 overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, Saric has played in 413 games (217 starts) with the Philadelphia 76ers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Suns and Thunder. He has averages of 11.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

This offseason, the Warriors have added veteran point guard Chris Paul in a trade, sending guard Jordan Poole to the Washington Wizards in exchange. They re-signed forward Draymond Green and declined the option on guard Donte DiVincenzo.

Related Topics

Golden State Warriors

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kvitova stays on track for 3rd Wimbledon title
    AFP
  2. Fit-again Cheruiyot vows to recapture world 1500m title
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play; Ground inspection soon; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Warriors signs F Dario Saric to one-year deal- Reports
    Reuters
  5. De Gea confirms Manchester United departure
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Click here to read the latest issue of Sportstar.

America’s Messi dream and what it means for football

Ayon Sengupta
As he turns 50 on Saturday, Leander Paes spoke to Sportstar about his legacy, his life’s darkest phases and how he overcame them and what the road ahead looks like. 

Leander Paes turns 50: My motivation was to prove that Indians are world-beaters

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Warriors signs F Dario Saric to one-year deal- Reports
    Reuters
  2. Two-time Olympic champion McCray-Penson dead at 51
    AFP
  3. Lillard still waiting, hoping that Summer League gives Blazers and Heat chance to talk trade
    AP
  4. Giannis Antetokounmpo doubtful for FIBA World Cup: report
    Reuters
  5. Minnesota Timberwolves sign Anthony Edwards to max extension
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Kvitova stays on track for 3rd Wimbledon title
    AFP
  2. Fit-again Cheruiyot vows to recapture world 1500m title
    AFP
  3. Ashes 2023 3rd Test ENG vs AUS, Day 3, Live Score: Rain delays play; Ground inspection soon; Weather forecast updates
    Team Sportstar
  4. Warriors signs F Dario Saric to one-year deal- Reports
    Reuters
  5. De Gea confirms Manchester United departure
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment