NBA: Warriors' Klay Thompson out for season with Achilles tear

Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will miss the NBA season after tearing his right Achilles during a practice game in Southern California on Wednesday, ESPN reported on Thursday.

The sharp shooting 30-year-old missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered during the Finals last year and the three-time NBA champion was poised for a big season alongside fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry.

While Thompson's return to NBA action will have to wait, early indications suggest he will be able to fully heal.

READ | NBA: Play-in tourney on, players could give Olympics a miss

"Based on the type of tear, Thompson has been told to expect that he will make a full recovery," ESPN reported, citing a source.

The NBA regular season kicks off on December 22.