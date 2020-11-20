More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA: Warriors' Klay Thompson out for season with Achilles tear Thompson missed all of last season with a torn ligament and will now miss the upcoming NBA season after tearing his right Achilles during practice on Wednesday. Reuters 20 November, 2020 10:23 IST Thompson's return to NBA action will have to wait, but early indications suggest he will be able to fully heal. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 20 November, 2020 10:23 IST Warriors All-Star guard Klay Thompson will miss the NBA season after tearing his right Achilles during a practice game in Southern California on Wednesday, ESPN reported on Thursday.The sharp shooting 30-year-old missed all of last season with a torn anterior cruciate ligament he suffered during the Finals last year and the three-time NBA champion was poised for a big season alongside fellow "Splash Brother" Stephen Curry.While Thompson's return to NBA action will have to wait, early indications suggest he will be able to fully heal.READ | NBA: Play-in tourney on, players could give Olympics a miss "Based on the type of tear, Thompson has been told to expect that he will make a full recovery," ESPN reported, citing a source.The NBA regular season kicks off on December 22. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. IPL today: All you need to know Dugout videos