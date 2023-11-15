NBA In-Season tournament: Pacers beats 76ers, ends Philly’s 8-game winning streak

Tyrese Haliburton had 33 points and 15 assists, and Obi Toppin chipped in 27 points as the Indiana Pacers beat the 76ers 132-126 in an NBA In-Season Tournament game on Tuesday night and snapped Philadelphia’s eight-game winning streak.

The Pacers took the upper hand in the tourney’s East Group A standings, improving to 2-0 in pool play. The Sixers slipped to 1-1.

Myles Turner added 17 points for the Pacers, whose bench outscored Philadelphia’s 33-6.

Joel Embiid scored 39 points and De’Anthony Melton added 30 points. Tyrese Maxey was held to 27 points on 9-of-23 shooting after scoring a career-high 50 points against the Pacers on Sunday.

TIMBERWOLVES 104, WARRIORS 101

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 33 points, sending Minnesota to its seventh straight victory in a win over Golden State that featured three early ejections on Tuesday night.

With the game scoreless and not yet two minutes old, Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected after putting Minnesota’s Rudy Gobert in a headlock. Warriors guard Klay Thompson and Timberwolves forward Jaden McDaniels, who got into a shoving match that resulted in Thompson’s jersey being ripped, were also tossed from the game.

Golden State was already without leading scorer Stephen Curry, who was ruled out with right knee soreness.

Towns also grabbed 11 boards, and Gobert had 13. Reigning Western Conference player of the week Anthony Edwards scored 20 points.

Rookie Brandin Podziemski scored a career-high 23 points off the bench and hit three 3-pointers, including a buzzer-beater to end the third quarter, in 39 minutes. Dario Saric added 21 on 6-of-15 shooting.

HEAT 111, HORNETS 105

Jimmy Butler scored a season-high 32 points, Bam Adebayo had 21 points and 11 rebounds and Miami remained unbeaten in the in-season tournament with a win over short-handed Charlotte.

Duncan Robinson added 18 points for the Heat, who’ve won six straight overall.

Miami is 2-0 in group play; the Hornets are 1-1.

P.J. Washington had 32 points and six of Charlotte’s season-high 15 3-pointers. LaMelo Ball added 28 points, 11 assists and six rebounds.

The Heat finished off a 4-0 road trip that included wins against San Antonio, Atlanta and Memphis.

NUGGETS 111, CLIPPERS 108

Nikola Jokic had 32 points, 16 rebounds and nine assists and Denver beat Los Angeles as the Clippers remained winless since acquiring James Harden last month.

Jokic was perfect on 14 free throw attempts, including two with 13 seconds left that helped the Nuggets hold off the Clippers’ comeback try.

Los Angeles has lost five straight with Harden, who was acquired on Oct. 30, and six in a row overall despite the 34-year-old guard’s best game with his new team since arriving from Philadelphia.

Harden scored 21 points and Paul George tied a season high with 35 points as Los Angeles fell to 0-2 in West Group B play.

Aaron Gordon scored 20 points and Reggie Jackson 18 for Denver, which has won both of its games in the West B bracket.

LAKERS 134, GRIZZLIES 107

D’Angelo Russell scored 24 points and Anthony Davis had 19 points, 11 rebounds and six blocked shots in Los Angeles’ third straight victory.

LeBron James had 16 points and nine rebounds while playing only 23 minutes for the Lakers, who improved to 5-0 at home and 2-0 in NBA In-Season Tournament play with their first comfortable victory of the season. Russell hit six of the Lakers’ 22 3-pointers, and Austin Reaves made four while scoring 16 points with 12 rebounds and seven assists.

Rui Hachimura scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter for Los Angeles, which hadn’t won a game by more than six points before jumping to a 31-point lead over the short-handed Grizzlies in the second half and coasting home with James, Davis and Russell all sitting out the entire fourth quarter.

Santi Aldama scored a career-high 24 points for the Grizzlies, who lost two more players to injury while failing to follow up their surprise win over the Clippers on Sunday with their third victory of the season.

PELICANS 131, MAVERICKS 110

Brandon Ingram and rookie Jordan Hawkins each scored 25 points, and New Orleans snapped a five-game skid with a win over Dallas, which committed 20 turnovers in the loss.

Zion Williamson scored 19 point and Herb Jones also had 19 with five steals and two blocks as New Orleans improved to 1-1 in West Conference Group B pool play.

Luka Doncic was not in his usual form. He scored 16 points, but missed 11 of 16 shots, turned the ball over eight times and was a minus-26 in 26 minutes on the court. Kyrie Irving and Tim Hardaway Jr. each scored 17 before coach Jason Kidd pulled all the starters for most of the final period.

HAWKS 126, PISTONS 120

Dejounte Murray had 32 points and nine assists as Atlanta extended Detroit’s losing streak to nine games.

The Hawks won their Eastern Conference Group A tourney opener, while the Pistons fell to 0-2.

Saddiq Bey had 18 points against his former team and Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points for the Hawks. Trae Young missed the game after his wife gave birth to their second child on Monday.

Marvin Bagley III led the Pistons with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie Ausar Thompson added 21.

NETS 124, MAGIC 104

Spencer Dinwiddie had 29 points, eight assists and five rebounds, leading Brooklyn over Orlando.

Mikal Bridges chipped in 21 points, five rebounds and four assists, while Cam Johnson scored 20 points as Brooklyn put six players in double figures. Day’Ron Sharpe finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds as the Nets won their second straight overall and improved to 2-1 in the tournament.

The Nets will close their round-robin Group C slate with a home game against Toronto on Nov. 28.

Franz Wagner had 21 points, eight rebounds and five assists for the Magic in their tournament opener. Orlando fell to 4-16 all-time at Barclays Center.

THUNDER 123, SPURS 87

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 28 points and a career-high seven steals, and Oklahoma City rolled past San Antonio.

The game featured two of the league’s top rookies — San Antonio’s 7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama and Oklahoma City’s 7-1 Chet Holmgren. Wembanyama finished with eight points on 4-for-15 shooting. He grabbed 14 rebounds and blocked two shots. Holmgren had nine points on 3-for-10 shooting with seven rebounds and three assists.

Josh Giddey added 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists for the Thunder, who earned their first tourney win in three tries and a record with 19 steals.

Zach Collins and Julian Champagnie had 13 points apiece for San Antonio. The Spurs lost their sixth straight and fell to 0-2 in the tournament.

JAZZ 115, TRAIL BLAZERS 99

Jordan Clarkson scored 30 points and Lauri Markkanen added 21 points and nine rebounds as Utah dealt Portland its fourth straight loss.

John Collins had 14 points and 10 rebounds for the Jazz. Kelly Olynyk finished with 12 points and a season-high 12 rebounds. Keyonte George added 15 points and Collin Sexton 13. George and Sexton each had seven assists.

Utah won its second straight tournament game, while Portland slipped to 1-1 in West Group A play.

Jermani Grant led Portland with 26 points. Deandre Ayton added 22 points and 10 rebounds and Shaedon Sharpe finished with 17 points, eight rebounds and seven assists. Skylar Mays had a game-high 10 assists.