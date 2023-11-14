MagazineBuy Print

NBA 2023-24 roundup: Pascal Siakam’s late shot pushes Toronto Raptors past Washington Wizards

Siakam had a season-best 39 points — 29 in the second half — and added 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Raptors overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter.

Published : Nov 14, 2023 12:37 IST - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) is guarded by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam.
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) is guarded by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) is guarded by Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam. | Photo Credit: AP

Pascal Siakam made a jump shot with eight seconds to play and the Toronto Raptors came back to defeat the visiting Washington Wizards 111-107 Monday night.

Siakam had a season-best 39 points — 29 in the second half — and added 11 rebounds and seven assists as the Raptors overcame a 16-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Scottie Barnes added 19 points and nine rebounds for Toronto, Jakob Poeltl scored 13 points and Precious Achiuwa had 10.

Kyle Kuzma scored a season-best 34 points for the Wizards, who have lost three straight. Daniel Gafford and Jordan Poole each had 14 points for Washington.

The Wizards led by as many as 23 points early in the third quarter.

Celtics 114, Knicks 98

Jayson Tatum scored 35 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, to propel Boston over visiting New York.

Tatum made 13 of his 23 field-goal attempts. He added seven assists and six rebounds in the win, which improved Boston’s home record to 5-0 and ended New York’s three-game winning streak.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks with 26 points. Julius Randle had 25 points and a game-high nine rebounds. Josh Hart (16) and Quentin Grimes (12) also scored in double figures for the Knicks.

Bucks 118, Bulls 109

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and Bobby Portis added 19 off the bench to help Milwaukee beat Chicago, snapping a two-game skid.

Antetokounmpo and Portis each completed a double-double with 11 and 10 rebounds, respectively. Khris Middleton added 13 points while Damian Lillard scored 12 despite shooting 3-for-17 from the field

Nikola Vucevic led the way for the Bulls with 26 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Zach LaVine added 20 points while DeMar DeRozan was limited to 11 on 3-of-14 shooting.

Kings 132, Cavaliers 120

De’Aaron Fox poured in a game-high 28 points in 36 minutes in his return from a five-game absence, Domantas Sabonis missed a triple-double by one rebound and Sacramento topped visiting Cleveland.

Fox, recovered from a sprained right ankle, added six assists. Sabonis finished with 23 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds for the Kings, who completed a 3-0 homestand. Keegan Murray (25 points) and Kevin Huerter (20) added to the Sacramento offence.

All five Cavaliers starters scored in double figures, led by Donovan Mitchell with 22 points. Evan Mobley added 16 points and 12 rebounds for Cleveland, which has alternated losses and wins for seven games.

