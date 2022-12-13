Basketball

NBA renames MVP trophy after Michael Jordan

Jerry West Trophy for clutch player, the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for defensive playerr, the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy, the John Havlicek Trophy and the George Mikan Trophy are the other renamed trophies.

Reuters
13 December, 2022 21:19 IST
Michael Jordan won the MVP award five times in his career.

Michael Jordan won the MVP award five times in his career. | Photo Credit: AP

The National Basketball Association (NBA) has renamed the trophy given to its regular season Most Valuable Player (MVP) after Michael Jordan, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time.

The bronze Michael Jordan Trophy is one of six renamed trophies unveiled by the NBA on Tuesday and features a player breaking out of a rock to reach for a crystal basketball that consists of 23 points, a nod to Jordan’s jersey number.

The trophy’s namesake badge is six-sided, a nod to the six NBA championships Jordan won with the Chicago Bulls while its five-sided base is a nod to the five league Most Valuable Player awards he won during his Hall of Fame career.

The other renamed awards are the Jerry West Trophy for clutch player of the year, the Hakeem Olajuwon Trophy for defensive player of the Year, the Wilt Chamberlain Trophy for rookie of the year, the John Havlicek Trophy for sixth man of the year and the George Mikan Trophy for most improved player.

“Our new collection of trophies celebrates some of the greatest and most impactful players in the history of the NBA,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a news release.

“As we recognize the league’s top performers each season, we also pay tribute to the legends who embody these prestigious awards.”

