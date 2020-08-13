More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA's latest testing numbers reveal no confirmed positives There has not been a player positive yet since all the teams began entering the NBA bubble more than a month ago. AP Florida 13 August, 2020 08:46 IST NBA’s play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts on Saturday. - Getty Images AP Florida 13 August, 2020 08:46 IST The NBA still has not had a confirmed coronavirus case among players inside the season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World.The league released updated numbers Wednesday showing that none of the 342 players who were tested daily since the league last released results on Aug. 5 has had a confirmed positive.There has not been a player positive yet since teams began entering the bubble more than a month ago. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.The league’s play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts on Saturday and the postseason begins on Monday. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos