Basketball

NBA's latest testing numbers reveal no confirmed positives

There has not been a player positive yet since all the teams began entering the NBA bubble more than a month ago.

AP
Florida 13 August, 2020 08:46 IST

NBA’s play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts on Saturday.   -  Getty Images

AP
Florida 13 August, 2020 08:46 IST

The NBA still has not had a confirmed coronavirus case among players inside the season-restart bubble at Walt Disney World.

The league released updated numbers Wednesday showing that none of the 342 players who were tested daily since the league last released results on Aug. 5 has had a confirmed positive.

There has not been a player positive yet since teams began entering the bubble more than a month ago. There were two cases of players testing positive upon their arrival at Disney, both of which were found before either made it out of the initial mandatory in-room quarantine.

The league’s play-in series for the last Western Conference playoff spot starts on Saturday and the postseason begins on Monday.

Support Sportstar

Dear Reader,

Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you.

Read the Free eBook

  Dugout videos