Basketball Basketball NBA Playoffs: Conference semifinals, schedule, where to watch, timings in IST Here are the details regarding schedule, where to watch and timings (in IST) for the conference semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs. Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 14:43 IST REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Conference semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs begin from May 1 - REUTERS Team Sportstar 30 April, 2022 14:43 IST Here are the details regarding schedule, where to watch and timings (in IST) for the conference semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.EASTERN CONFERENCEBOSTON CELTICS vs MILWAUKEE BUCKSSchedule (Home team's name first)Game 1: Milwaukee vs Boston - Sunday, May 1, 10:30 am ISTGame 2: Milwaukee vs Boston - To be decided (TBD)Game 3: Boston vs Milwaukee - TBDGame 4: Boston vs Milwaukee - TBDGame 5*: Milwaukee vs Boston - TBDGame 6*: Boston vs Milwaukee - TBDGame 7*: Milwaukee vs Boston - TBD* = if necessary MIAMI HEAT vs PHILADELPHIA 76ERSSchedule (Home team's name first)Game 1: Philadelphia vs Miami - Tuesday, May 3, 5 am ISTGame 2: Philadelphia vs Miami - Thursday, May 5, 5 am ISTGame 3: Miami vs Philadelphia - Saturday, May, 4:30 am ISTGame 4: Miami vs Philadelphia - Monday, May 9, 5:30 am ISTGame 5*: Philadelphia vs Miami - TBDGame 6*: Miami vs Philadelphia - TBDGame 7*: Philadelphia vs Miami - TBD* = if necessary WESTERN CONFERENCEMEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS GOLDEN STATE WARRIORSSchedule (Home team's name first)Game 1: Golden State vs Memphis - Monday, May 2, 1 am ISTGame 2: Golden State vs Memphis - Wednesday, May 4, 7:30 am ISTGame 3: Memphis vs Golden State - Sunday, May 8, 6 am ISTGame 4: Memphis vs Golden State - Tuesday, May 10, 7:30 am ISTGame 5*: Golden State vs Memphis - TBDGame 6*: Memphis vs Golden State - TBDGame 7*: Golden State vs Memphis - TBD* = if necessary PHOENIX SUNS vs DALLAS MAVERICKSSchedule (Home team's name first)Game 1: Dallas vs Phoenix - Tuesday, May 3, 7:30 am ISTGame 2: Dallas vs Phoenix - Thursday, May 5, 7:30 am ISTGame 3: Phoenix vs Dallas - Saturday, May 7, 7 am ISTGame 4: Phoenix vs Dallas - Monday, May 9, 1 am ISTGame 5*: Dallas vs Phoenix - TBDGame 6*: Phoenix vs Dallas - TBDGame 7*: Dallas vs Phoenix - TBD* = if necessary Where to watch?In India, the NBA Playoffs will be telecast live on VH1 and MTV and live streamed on Voot and JioTV.