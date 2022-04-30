Basketball

NBA Playoffs: Conference semifinals, schedule, where to watch, timings in IST

Here are the details regarding schedule, where to watch and timings (in IST) for the conference semifinals of the 2022 NBA Playoffs.

30 April, 2022 14:43 IST
NBA

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: The Conference semifinals in the 2022 NBA Playoffs begin from May 1   -  REUTERS

EASTERN CONFERENCE

BOSTON CELTICS vs MILWAUKEE BUCKS

Schedule (Home team's name first)

Game 1: Milwaukee vs Boston - Sunday, May 1, 10:30 am IST

Game 2: Milwaukee vs Boston - To be decided (TBD)

Game 3: Boston vs Milwaukee - TBD

Game 4: Boston vs Milwaukee - TBD

Game 5*: Milwaukee vs Boston - TBD

Game 6*: Boston vs Milwaukee - TBD

Game 7*: Milwaukee vs Boston - TBD

* = if necessary

 

MIAMI HEAT vs PHILADELPHIA 76ERS

Schedule (Home team's name first)

Game 1: Philadelphia vs Miami - Tuesday, May 3, 5 am IST

Game 2: Philadelphia vs Miami - Thursday, May 5, 5 am IST

Game 3: Miami vs Philadelphia - Saturday, May, 4:30 am IST

Game 4: Miami vs Philadelphia - Monday, May 9, 5:30 am IST

Game 5*: Philadelphia vs Miami - TBD

Game 6*: Miami vs Philadelphia - TBD

Game 7*: Philadelphia vs Miami - TBD

* = if necessary

 

WESTERN CONFERENCE

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES VS GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS

Schedule (Home team's name first)

Game 1: Golden State vs Memphis - Monday, May 2, 1 am IST

Game 2: Golden State vs Memphis - Wednesday, May 4, 7:30 am IST

Game 3: Memphis vs Golden State - Sunday, May 8, 6 am IST

Game 4: Memphis vs Golden State - Tuesday, May 10, 7:30 am IST

Game 5*: Golden State vs Memphis - TBD

Game 6*: Memphis vs Golden State - TBD

Game 7*: Golden State vs Memphis - TBD

* = if necessary

 

PHOENIX SUNS vs DALLAS MAVERICKS

Schedule (Home team's name first)

Game 1: Dallas vs Phoenix - Tuesday, May 3, 7:30 am IST

Game 2: Dallas vs Phoenix - Thursday, May 5, 7:30 am IST

Game 3: Phoenix vs Dallas - Saturday, May 7, 7 am IST

Game 4: Phoenix vs Dallas - Monday, May 9, 1 am IST

Game 5*: Dallas vs Phoenix - TBD

Game 6*: Phoenix vs Dallas - TBD

Game 7*: Dallas vs Phoenix - TBD

* = if necessary

 

Where to watch?

In India, the NBA Playoffs will be telecast live on VH1 and MTV and live streamed on Voot and JioTV.

