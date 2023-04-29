NBA Playoffs 2023: Semifinals schedule, fixtures, results of Western, Eastern Conference

The NBA Playoffs move into the second round with eight teams contesting the conference semifinals in best-of-seven series’.
Here is the full list of fixtures in the second round of Playoffs:
EASTERN CONFERENCE
(2) Boston Celtics vs (3) Philadelphia 76ers
Game 1: 76ers @ Celtics - May 1 - 7:30 PM ET
Game 2: 76ers @ Celtics - May 3 - 8:00 PM ET
Game 3: Celtics @ 76ers - May 5 - 7:30 PM ET
Game 4: Celtics @ 76ers - May 7 - 3:30 PM ET
Game 5: 76ers @ Celtics - May 9 - If necessary
Game 6: Celtics @ 76ers - May 11 - If necessary
Game 7: 76ers @ Celtics - May 14 - If necessary
(5) New York Knicks vs (8) Miami Heat
Game 1: Heat @ Knicks - April 30 - 1:00 PM ET
Game 2: Heat @ Knicks - May 2 - TBD
Game 3: Knicks @ Heat - May 6 - TBD
Game 4: Knicks @ Heat - May 8 - TBD
Game 5: Heat @ Knicks - May 10 - If necessary
Game 6: Knicks @ Heat - May 12 - If necessary
Game 7: Heat @ Knicks - May 15 - If necessary
WESTERN CONFERENCE
(1) Denver Nuggets vs (4) Phoenix Suns
Game 1: Suns @ Nuggets - April 29 - TBD
Game 2: Suns @ Nuggets - May 1 - TBD
Game 3: Nuggets @ Suns - May 5 - TBD
Game 4: Nuggets @ Suns - May 7 - TBD
Game 5: Suns @ Nuggets - May 9 - If necessary
Game 6: Nuggets @ Suns - May 11 - If necessary
Game 7: Suns @ Nuggets - May 14 - If necessary
(2)Memphis Grizzlies/(7) Los Angeles Lakers vs (3) Sacramento Kings/(6) Golden State Warriors
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD