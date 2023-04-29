Basketball

NBA Playoffs 2023: Semifinals schedule, fixtures, results of Western, Eastern Conference

NBA Playoffs semifinals: The full list of fixtures, dates and results from the western and eastern conferences.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 29 April, 2023 00:28 IST
Miami Heat became only the sixth team in NBA history to advance to the second round of Playoffs as the eighth seed.

Miami Heat became only the sixth team in NBA history to advance to the second round of Playoffs as the eighth seed. | Photo Credit: AFP

The NBA Playoffs move into the second round with eight teams contesting the conference semifinals in best-of-seven series’.

Here is the full list of fixtures in the second round of Playoffs:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Boston Celtics vs (3) Philadelphia 76ers
Game 1: 76ers @ Celtics - May 1 - 7:30 PM ET
Game 2: 76ers @ Celtics - May 3 - 8:00 PM ET
Game 3: Celtics @ 76ers - May 5 - 7:30 PM ET
Game 4: Celtics @ 76ers - May 7 - 3:30 PM ET
Game 5: 76ers @ Celtics - May 9 - If necessary
Game 6: Celtics @ 76ers - May 11 - If necessary
Game 7: 76ers @ Celtics - May 14 - If necessary
(5) New York Knicks vs (8) Miami Heat
Game 1: Heat @ Knicks - April 30 - 1:00 PM ET
Game 2: Heat @ Knicks - May 2 - TBD
Game 3: Knicks @ Heat - May 6 - TBD
Game 4: Knicks @ Heat - May 8 - TBD
Game 5: Heat @ Knicks - May 10 - If necessary
Game 6: Knicks @ Heat - May 12 - If necessary
Game 7: Heat @ Knicks - May 15 - If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Denver Nuggets vs (4) Phoenix Suns
Game 1: Suns @ Nuggets - April 29 - TBD
Game 2: Suns @ Nuggets - May 1 - TBD
Game 3: Nuggets @ Suns - May 5 - TBD
Game 4: Nuggets @ Suns - May 7 - TBD
Game 5: Suns @ Nuggets - May 9 - If necessary
Game 6: Nuggets @ Suns - May 11 - If necessary
Game 7: Suns @ Nuggets - May 14 - If necessary
(2)Memphis Grizzlies/(7) Los Angeles Lakers vs (3) Sacramento Kings/(6) Golden State Warriors
Game 1: TBD
Game 2: TBD
Game 3: TBD
Game 4: TBD

