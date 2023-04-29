NBA Playoffs 2023: Semifinals schedule, fixtures, results of Western, Eastern Conference

The NBA Playoffs move into the second round with eight teams contesting the conference semifinals in best-of-seven series’.

Here is the full list of fixtures in the second round of Playoffs:

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(2) Boston Celtics vs (3) Philadelphia 76ers Game 1: 76ers @ Celtics - May 1 - 7:30 PM ET Game 2: 76ers @ Celtics - May 3 - 8:00 PM ET Game 3: Celtics @ 76ers - May 5 - 7:30 PM ET Game 4: Celtics @ 76ers - May 7 - 3:30 PM ET Game 5: 76ers @ Celtics - May 9 - If necessary Game 6: Celtics @ 76ers - May 11 - If necessary Game 7: 76ers @ Celtics - May 14 - If necessary

(5) New York Knicks vs (8) Miami Heat Game 1: Heat @ Knicks - April 30 - 1:00 PM ET Game 2: Heat @ Knicks - May 2 - TBD Game 3: Knicks @ Heat - May 6 - TBD Game 4: Knicks @ Heat - May 8 - TBD Game 5: Heat @ Knicks - May 10 - If necessary Game 6: Knicks @ Heat - May 12 - If necessary Game 7: Heat @ Knicks - May 15 - If necessary

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Denver Nuggets vs (4) Phoenix Suns Game 1: Suns @ Nuggets - April 29 - TBD Game 2: Suns @ Nuggets - May 1 - TBD Game 3: Nuggets @ Suns - May 5 - TBD Game 4: Nuggets @ Suns - May 7 - TBD Game 5: Suns @ Nuggets - May 9 - If necessary Game 6: Nuggets @ Suns - May 11 - If necessary Game 7: Suns @ Nuggets - May 14 - If necessary