NBA playoffs: Draymond Green ejected from Warriors v Kings game for flagrant foul

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was ejected from a playoff game after stomping on the chest of Sacramento’s Domantas Sabonis.

SACRAMENTO 18 April, 2023 10:25 IST
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, right, argues with referee Gediminas Petraitis in the first half during Game 1 in the first round of the NBA basketball playoffs against the Sacramento Kings.

The play happened in the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the first-round playoff series on Monday night after Stephen Curry grabbed a defensive rebound.

With the Warriors pushing the ball up court and Sabonis on the ground, Green took a hard step right on Sabonis’ chest. Sabonis stayed down for a a few minutes as the officials reviewed the play.

Sabonis was called for a technical foul for grabbing Green’s leg and Green was given a flagrant-2 foul that led to an automatic ejection.

During the review, the fans in Sacramento yelled derogatory chants toward Green, who egged them on by waving his hands, holding a hand to his ear calling for louder cheers and standing on a chair.

This isn’t the first playoff infraction for Green, who got suspended for one game during the 2016 Finals after accumulating too many flagrant fouls in the playoffs that season.

