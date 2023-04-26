Jimmy Butler starred for the Miami Heat in the fourth game against Milwaukee Bucks which helped the side to pull 3-1 ahead in the first round NBA Playoffs series.

The result leaves the Bucks, the first seed in the Eastern Conference, on the brink of elimination heading into the fifth game on Wednesday.

A loss would make the Bucks only the fifth team to finish as the top seed in the regular season and get knocked out of opening round of the post-season tournament.

Here are the No.1 seeded teams that lost to the No.8s:

⦿ Denver Nuggets (8) vs Seattle SuperSonics (1) - 1994

This is not the only upset on the cards in this season’s NBA Playoffs. In the Western Conference, second-seeded Memphis Grizzlies could be knocked out by No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers.

Here are the previous years when the second-best team has been eliminated by the seveth seed: