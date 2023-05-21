Basketball

NBA Playoffs: How many teams have overturned 0-3 deficit before Lakers vs Nuggets series?

The Lakers trailing 0-3 to the Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals was the 150th occassion when a team has lost the first three games of a playoffs series.

CHENNAI 21 May, 2023 09:16 IST
LeBron James scored 23 points in Game 3 but could not take the Lakers to a win.

Los Angeles Lakers sufferd a home defeat at the hands of Denver Nuggets on Saturday to fall 0-3 behind in the Western Conference Finals of the NBA Playoffs 2023.

This conference final becomes the 150th series where a team has trailed 0-3 after the first three games. So far, no team has been able to overturn this deficit - making the teams’ record 0-149.

Of these 149 instances, 11 teams have been able to stretch the series to a sixth game. Further, only three have managed to force a series decider.

Portland Trailblazers in 2003, Denver Nuggets in 1994 and New York Knicks in 1951 are the teams to have levelled the series 3-3 after losing the first three games.

The fourth game of the series will be played on Monday, May 22 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

