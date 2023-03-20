Basketball

NBA result: Antetokounmpo, Lopez lead Bucks past Raptors 118-111

Khris Middleton added 20 points, and Bobby Portis had 14 as the Bucks improved to an NBA-best 51-20. Antetokounmpo had his 33rd career triple-double.

AP
MILWAUKEE  20 March, 2023 09:57 IST
Milwaukee Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of the team’s NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday. | Photo Credit: AP

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists, Brook Lopez scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied for a 118-111 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.

Lopez scored the first eight points of the fourth quarter on a pair of 3-point plays and a dunk to put Milwaukee in front 97-95. Middleton’s free throw capped the 15-2 run that put the Bucks up 104-97.

NBA result: Ingram, McCollum lead Pelicans past Houston 117-107

A dunk by Jakob Poeltl brought Toronto within 110-107, but Lopez scored underneath, and Jrue Holiday hit two free throws to make it 114-107 with 1:29 remaining.

Fred VanVleet had 23 points, and O.G. Anunoby added 22 for the Raptors, who had won their three previous games. Toronto missed a chance to move eighth in the East Conference ahead of Atlanta, which lost to San Antonio 126-118.

Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. hit back-to-back 3-pointers to put the Raptors up 83-76 with just under 4 1/2 minutes left in the third quarter. Toronto led 95-89 entering the final period.

The Bucks hit seven of their 16 3-pointers in the first period en route to a 33-29 lead.

