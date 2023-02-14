NBA result: Orlando Magic hands Chicago Bulls fourth straight loss

Paolo Banchero scored 22 points, and Markelle Fultz and Franz Wagner added 18 points apiece to help the visiting Orlando Magic defeat the slumping Chicago Bulls 100-91 on Monday night.

Chicago matched a season-high with its fourth straight defeat despite a game-high 26 points from Zach LaVine. Orlando led by as many as 13 points.

The Bulls drew to within five on a DeMar DeRozan layup with 3:34 to go, but the Magic responded by scoring nine of the game’s final 14 points.

Fultz narrowly missed a triple-double, contributing 10 rebounds and nine assists. Wendell Carter Jr. had 15 points and seven boards for the Magic.

"I think we're just playing for something. We're not far out from playing in the play-in game, so every game matters for us..."



Franz Wagner on what has helped the @OrlandoMagic "gel" together in recent weeks. @OrlandoMagic | #MagicTogetherpic.twitter.com/AzUO9879KS — Bally Sports Florida: Magic (@BallyMagic) February 14, 2023

DeRozan followed LaVine with 19 points. Nikola Vucevic grabbed a game-high 13 rebounds to go with 13 points to stretch his streak of consecutive double-doubles to nine games, the longest active stretch in the NBA.

Coby White chipped in 12 points for the Bulls.

Orlando won the season series 2-1 while avenging a 19-point home loss on January 28.

Chicago entered with a sputtering offence that was unable to get back on track against the Magic.

After scoring 283 points in their past three games before Monday -- their fewest in a three-game span under coach Billy Donovan -- the Bulls recorded no greater than 24 points in a quarter against the Magic. Their low was a 21-point first quarter.

Also Read LaMarcus Aldridge to work out for Dallas Mavericks in NBA

Woeful 3-point shooting again proved costly for the Bulls, who finished 3-for-21 from beyond the arc. Chicago missed its first 16 attempts from deep in the game before White connected with 1:38 to play in the third quarter to draw the host to within 73-66.

Alex Caruso missed the game for the Bulls after re-aggravating a left-foot injury during Saturday’s loss in Cleveland. Derrick Jones Jr. left the contest with an adductor strain and did not return.

Orlando shot 46.9 per cent from the floor compared to 40.7 per cent for Chicago.

The Magic and Bulls have split their past six meetings.