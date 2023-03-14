Basketball

NBA result: Minnesota Timberwolves beats Atlanta Hawks 136-115

Trae Young finished with 41 points for the Hawks, who dropped to 3-5 under new coach Quin Snyder and have lost four of six.

ATLANTA 14 March, 2023 09:46 IST
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots past Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela, left, De’Andre Hunter (12) and Trae Young (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) shoots past Atlanta Hawks Clint Capela, left, De'Andre Hunter (12) and Trae Young (11) in the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Anthony Edwards scored 32 points in his hometown, Kyle Anderson had his third career triple-double, and the Minnesota Timberwolves cruised to a 136-115 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Trae Young finished with 41 points for the Hawks, who dropped to 3-5 under new coach Quin Snyder and have lost four of six. Atlanta went 4 for 22 beyond the arc and handed out 17 assists compared to 39 for Minnesota.

NBA result: Memphis Grizzlies beats Dallas Mavs again in another meeting sans All-Stars

Edwards, a former No. 1 overall draft pick who starred at Georgia and grew up in Atlanta, dazzled with several dunks, one of which put the Timberwolves up 91-67 midway through the third. The lead soon swelled to a game-high 28 on a layup by Mike Conley, who finished with 21 points.

Anderson scored 12 of his 14 points in the third and had 12 assists and 10 rebounds for Minnesota, which snapped a two-game skid. Jaden McDaniels scored 19 points.

Atlanta went on a 19-7 run to trim the lead to 13 with 7 minutes to go, but Edwards hit an alley-oop layup to push the lead back to 17 at the 6:19 mark, and the Hawks never closed within single digits.

Edwards had a pair of 3s late in the fourth quarter to close out his third straight 30-point game.

This matchup of 34-34 teams was all but decided early as the Timberwolves went on a 19-4 run to take a 31-17 lead in the first on Edwards’ layup at the 3:33 mark. Due in part to six Atlanta turnovers, Minnesota had a 13-0 advantage in fast-break points that early in the game. The Hawks gave up 40 points in the first quarter and trailed 51-31 on Jordan McLaughlin’s 3 early in the second.

The Timberwolves led 76-52 at halftime after the Hawks let the shot clock expire on their last offensive possession, and Edwards hit two of three free throws with 1 second to go.

