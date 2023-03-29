Basketball

NBA result: Short-handed Wizards manhandles Celtics

The Washington Wizards were without some of their best players on Tuesday night, but the ones they had were good enough to defeat the visiting Boston Celtics 130-111.

Reuters
29 March, 2023 10:10 IST
Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game.

Washington Wizards center Kristaps Porzingis (6) passes the ball against Boston Celtics center Al Horford (42) during the second half of an NBA basketball game. | Photo Credit: AP

Kristaps Porzingis amassed 32 points, 13 rebounds and six assists for the Wizards, who were without Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. It was the fourth straight game Beal missed because of a sore left knee, while Kuzma hasn’t played the past five games because of a right ankle sprain.

Beal, who is averaging a team-high 23.2 points per game, reportedly was involved in an incident with fans as he left the court following Washington’s game in Orlando on March 21. He has been inactive since that game. Kuzma is the team’s No. 3 scorer (21.2 ppg).

NBA preview: Pelicans, Warriors clash in key postseason-positioning battle

Washington center Daniel Gafford also missed the game with a left foot injury.

The Wizards received 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists from Deni Avdija, and 19 points and nine assists from Monte Morris. Washington shot 54 of 99 from the field (54.5 percent).

Jayson Tatum had 28 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Celtics, who shot 11 of 44 from 3-point range. Jaylen Brown added 18 points for the Celtics, while Marcus Smart scored 14 and Malcolm Brogdon had 13.

Boston (52-24) remains in second place in the Eastern Conference standings, 2 1/2 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21). Washington (34-42) sits in 11th place in the East, 2 1/2 games behind the 10th-place Chicago Bulls (36-39), who hold the last play-in position.

The Wizards led 29-23 after one quarter and had their largest lead of the first half entering the break, 64-51. The Celtics didn’t attempt a free throw in the first two quarters.

A Morris basket capped a 10-0 run that gave Washington an 82-60 advantage with 7:06 remaining in the third quarter. The Wizards built a 23-point lead late in the third quarter and were up 99-78 entering the fourth.

Boston clawed within 12 midway through the fourth but failed to get any closer.

