MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA roundup: Thunder takes advantage of short-handed Mavericks

The Mavericks were without superstar Luka Doncic, who experienced left hamstring soreness in Dallas’ win over Golden State on Wednesday. Dallas had its four-game winning streak end.

Published : Mar 15, 2024 11:43 IST - 4 MINS READ

Reuters
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks. | Photo Credit: Reuters
infoIcon

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams (8) dunks against the Dallas Mavericks. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 31 points as the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the visiting Dallas Mavericks 126-119 on Thursday.

The Mavericks were without superstar Luka Doncic, who experienced left hamstring soreness in Dallas’ win over Golden State on Wednesday. Dallas had its four-game winning streak end.

Jalen Williams returned after missing the Thunder’s loss to the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday with an ankle sprain. Williams finished with 27 points, including an emphatic dunk in the final minute that put the game away.

Without Doncic, the Mavericks had to rely on Kyrie Irving for much of their offense, and he nearly lifted them to a win. Irving had 36 points and 12 assists while committing four turnovers. Tim Hardaway Jr. added 23 points off the bench for Dallas, while Gafford finished with 19 points (on 8-of-11 shooting) and 15 rebounds.

Rockets 135, Wizards 119

Jalen Green scored a season-high 37 points as Houston rolled over visiting Washington for a sixth win in seven games.

Green shot 15 for 23 from the floor, drilled five 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds. He was the focal point of a balanced offensive attack that yielded six scorers in double figures, including rookie Amen Thompson (20 points, 10 rebounds, three steals) and Fred VanVleet, who paired 27 points with nine assists.

Jordan Poole led Washington with 25 points -- including 13 in the third -- while Deni Avdija added 24 points (on 10-of-13 shooting), nine rebounds, five assists and three steals. Kyle Kuzma chipped in 23 points.

Celtics 127, Suns 112

Jaylen Brown made five 3-pointers and scored a game-high 37 points to help Boston extend its winning streak to four games with a victory against visiting Phoenix.

Jayson Tatum added 26 for Boston, which shot 25 of 50 from behind the 3-point arc. Al Horford tossed in six 3-pointers and finished with a season-high 24 points. The Celtics also received 10 assists and nine points from Jrue Holiday.

The Suns received 22 points from Bradley Beal plus 20 from both Kevin Durant and Grayson Allen. Jusuf Nurkic collected 20 rebounds, the top single-game total for a Celtics opponent this season.

Also read | Off-side: Need a level playing field in sports administration

Bucks 114, 76ers 105

Giannis Antetokounmpo produced 32 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists to lead Milwaukee over visiting Philadelphia.

Brook Lopez added 19 points for the Bucks, while Damian Lillard scored 17 points and dished out a game-high nine assists. AJ Green poured in 14 points off the bench. Milwaukee had lost three of its previous four games.

Tyrese Maxey led Philadelphia with 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting. Tobias Harris put up 15, Cam Payne added 13 against his former team and Kyle Lowry contributed 12. The Sixers took their fifth loss in six games.

Clippers 126, Bulls 111

Paul George scored 28 points and Kawhi Leonard added 27 to lead five players in double figures and boost visiting Los Angeles to a win against Chicago.

Los Angeles shot 60 percent compared to 47.7 percent for Chicago. George sparked the attack with an 11-for-12 effort, including 6 of 7 from 3-point range. Leonard, who was questionable before the game after back spasms kept him out of the final three quarters of Tuesday’s loss to Minnesota, went 12-for-17.

DeMar DeRozan scored 21 points to lead Chicago. Nikola Vucevic followed with 19 and Alex Caruso had 17 points, including five treys. Andre Drummond contributed 15 points and seven rebounds.

Knicks 105, Trail Blazers 93

Jalen Brunson scored 45 points and New York cruised past host Portland for its third win in four games.

Brunson was 14 of 30 from the field and 15 of 17 from the free-throw line while posting the 10th regular-season 40-point outing of his career. OG Anunoby added 12 points and nine rebounds and Donte DiVincenzo also scored 12 for New York.

Deandre Ayton recorded 31 points and 14 rebounds for his seventh straight double-double for the Trail Blazers, who went 2-4 on a six-game homestand. Dalano Banton added 16 points and four steals and Scoot Henderson had 12 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Portland.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA 2023-24 /

Oklahoma City Thunder /

Dallas Mavericks

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Thunder takes advantage of short-handed Mavericks
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name
    Team Sportstar
  3. Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket, concentrate on white-ball formats
    PTI
  4. Indians Wells: Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev, meets undefeated Sinner in semifinals; Swiatek moves on after Wozniacki quits
    AP
  5. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

I am expecting two badminton medals in Paris, says Olympian Aparna Popat

Aparna Popat
Tamil Nadu’s Baba Indrajith and Vijay Shankar run between the wickets during the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Ranji Trophy 2023-24: No dearth of drama as India’s premier First-Class tournament heads into knockouts

Dhruva Prasad
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA roundup: Thunder takes advantage of short-handed Mavericks
    Reuters
  2. NBA Roundup: Wolves top Clippers after Kawhi Leonard’s exit
    Reuters
  3. NBA: Stephen Curry cleared to resume on-court work as he recovers from right ankle sprain
    AP
  4. NBA roundup: Suns’ stars shoot past Cavs
    AP
  5. NBA roundup: 76ers hold Knicks to lowest points total this season in 79-73 win
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA roundup: Thunder takes advantage of short-handed Mavericks
    Reuters
  2. IPL 2024: Who is Jake Fraser-McGurk? Delhi Capitals’ new recruit who holds the fastest century record to his name
    Team Sportstar
  3. Matthew Wade to retire from First-Class cricket, concentrate on white-ball formats
    PTI
  4. Indians Wells: Alcaraz survives bee swarm to buzz Zverev, meets undefeated Sinner in semifinals; Swiatek moves on after Wozniacki quits
    AP
  5. Mumbai legend Dhawal Kulkarni calls curtains down in style, wins fifth Ranji Trophy title
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment