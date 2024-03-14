MagazineBuy Print

PVL 2024, Super 5: Mumbai Meteors secures narrow win against Ahmedabad Defenders in a five-set thriller

Mumbai Meteors defeat Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in thrilling five-set match, led by Shubham Chaudhary’s standout performance.

Published : Mar 14, 2024 22:02 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Saikat Chakraborty
Shubham Chaudhary of Mumbai Meteors during the action against Ahmedabad Defenders at the Prime Volleyball League.
Shubham Chaudhary of Mumbai Meteors during the action against Ahmedabad Defenders at the Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: RAGU R
infoIcon

Shubham Chaudhary of Mumbai Meteors during the action against Ahmedabad Defenders at the Prime Volleyball League. | Photo Credit: RAGU R

Mumbai Meteors edged out the Ahmedabad Defenders 3-2 in a gripping five-set encounter (15-8, 13-15, 7-15, 16-14, 15-13) to open its account in the Super 5 stage of the Prime Volleyball League season three at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium here on Thursday.

The opening set was a close battle, but the Meteors managed to sneak past thanks to their in-form player, Shubham Chaudhary. The universal showcased his all-around talent with powerful attacks and impressive defensive plays, propelling his team to a convincing 15-8 win.

The Defenders refused to go down without a fight. They bounced back strong in the second set, seemingly on track for a comfortable win. However, Shubham unleashed a potent ‘Super Serve,’ temporarily halting the Defenders’ momentum. Despite this, Angamuthu R and Australian attacker Max Senica stepped up and pulled their team level to clinch the second set 15-13.

READ | PVL 2024: Delhi Toofans rules the roost with a comeback against Calicut Heroes

ALSO READ | PVL 2024: Player-cum-coach Max Senica says Indian players tend to be a lot more aggressive

The tide turned decisively in the third set. The defending champions raised their game significantly. Their attackers, Angamuthu and Shon T John, combined with the middle blocker Shikhar Singh, dominated with a barrage of unstoppable smashes. This performance, coupled with a crucial injury to the Meteors’ star player, Shubham, saw the Defenders take a commanding 2-1 lead by winning the third set 15-7.

The Meteors refused to surrender. In the fourth set, attacker Amit Gulia and middle blocker Shameemudheen displayed remarkable resilience, keeping their team in the contest. Their efforts were crucial in forcing a fifth and deciding set.

Carrying the momentum from the fourth set, the Meteors entered the final set with renewed determination. Despite a ‘Super Serve’ from Senica, the Meteors held their nerve. Middle blocker Aditya Rana provided crucial firepower with well-placed smashes, while Shameemudheen continued to stand as a wall at the net with his timely blocks. Ultimately, the Meteors secured a hard-earned victory in the fifth set with a score of 15-13.

Related Topics

Prime Volleyball League /

Mumbai Meteors /

Ahmedabad Defenders

