NBA roundup: Thunder sink Warriors again, this time in OT

Chet Holmgren hit a game-tying 3-pointer in regulation and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 10 of his 40 points in overtime as the Oklahoma City Thunder swept two games from the Golden State Warriors with a 130-123 victory on Saturday night in San Francisco.

Holmgren finished with a season-best 36 points and Jalen Williams had 22 for the Thunder, who used 19 3-pointers and 59.4 percent shooting from behind the 3-point arc to outgun the Warriors 128-109 on Thursday.

Chris Paul countered Gilgeous-Alexander’s first hoop of overtime with a 3-pointer to give the Warriors one final lead at 120-119 before the Thunder star hit three mid-range shots and a layup.

Andrew Wiggins went 5 of 8 on 3-pointers as he scored a season-high 31 points for Golden State, which got Stephen Curry back from a two-game absence due to a sore knee. Curry also hit five 3-pointers and finished with 25 points.

The Thunder were able to send the game into overtime when Holmgren caught an inbounds pass in the left corner with 1.6 seconds remaining and buried a 3-pointer for a 117-all tie.

Bulls 102, Heat 97

DeMar DeRozan hit the go-ahead jumper with 21.9 seconds left and scored 12 of his 23 points in the fourth quarter as host Chicago rallied from a 21-point deficit to earn a victory over Miami.

The Bulls did not get the lead until Alex Caruso hit an open 3-pointer from the left side to make it 97-94 with 51.8 seconds left. After Jimmy Butler sank a game-tying 3-pointer with 42.7 seconds left, DeRozan made a turnaround 18-footer from the left elbow over rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. to make it 99-97.

Nikola Vucevic added 15 points for the Bulls, who outscored Miami 101-75 over the final 41-plus minutes. Butler led the Heat with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting. The Heat sped out to a 22-1 lead as they made nine of their first 11 shots.

Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) drives to the basket against the Miami Heat during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Chicago. | Photo Credit: Nam Y. Huh/ AP

Grizzlies 120, Spurs 108

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 27 points and visiting Memphis turned the game around with an 18-0 run in the fourth quarter, roaring from behind to beat hapless San Antonio.

The Grizzlies trailed 99-93 with 10:01 to play but swept to the lead with their 18-0 outburst over the ensuing 5 1/2 minutes, with Ziaire Williams capping the surge with a 3-pointer. San Antonio missed all eight of its shots in that pivotal stretch.

Desmond Bane added 26 points for Memphis, with Santi Aldama racking up 17 points and 10 rebounds. Keldon Johnson led the Spurs with 22 points. Victor Wembanyama added 19 points, 13 rebounds and eight blocked shots.

Knicks 122, Hornets 108

Jalen Brunson poured in 32 points and Donte DiVincenzo drained seven 3-pointers on the way to a season-high 25 points as New York kept rolling by defeating host Charlotte.

Julius Randle provided 21 points as the Knicks won for the sixth time in their past seven games. New York has also won three straight road games.

LaMelo Ball tallied 34 points, aided by eight 3-pointers, and rookie Brandon Miller had a season-best 29 points, but the Hornets were saddled with their fourth loss in a row.

Timberwolves 121, Pelicans 120

Karl-Anthony Towns scored 29 points, including a game-winning field goal with five seconds left, and Minnesota overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat host New Orleans.

Anthony Edwards added 23 points and Rudy Gobert had 17 points and 11 rebounds for the Wolves.

Brandon Ingram scored 30 points and Jonas Valanciunas had 26 points and 11 rebounds to lead the Pelicans. Zion Williamson was given the night off as New Orleans completed a back-to-back amid a stretch of four games in six days.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker (9) goes to the basket against New Orleans Pelicans guard Jordan Hawkins (24) in the second half of an NBA basketball game in New Orleans. | Photo Credit: Gerald Herbert/ AP

Bucks 132, Mavericks 125

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game-high 40 points on 18-for-26 shooting from the field to help rally Milwaukee to a win over visiting Dallas.

Damian Lillard added 27 points for the Bucks, who won their fourth consecutive game and their second in as many nights. Milwaukee outscored the Mavericks 43-27 in the final quarter and rallied after trailing by as many as 12 in the second half.

Kyrie Irving led the Mavericks with 39 points, 33 in the second half. Luka Doncic had 35 points for Dallas, which has now lost two of its past three games, and Tim Hardaway Jr. added 17.