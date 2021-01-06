NBA roundup: James, Davis carry Lakers to win, Nets beat Jazz

LeBron James and Anthony Davis starred for the Los Angeles Lakers in a 94-92 NBA victory over the Grizzlies in Memphis on Tuesday.

James and Davis scored 26 points apiece as the reigning NBA champion remained unbeaten in four road games this season. James added 11 rebounds and seven assists, scoring 21 of his points in the second half.

The Lakers trailed 79-77 with 5:18 remaining. Davis drained a three-pointer to put Los Angeles ahead, and he and James took over.

Bron and AD taking care of business 〰 pic.twitter.com/EyEy8zaNpG — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) January 6, 2021

A steal by Davis led to a James jumper, and a block by Davis kept the momentum rolling as they combined for 15 straight Lakers points.

Each had a turnover in the closing span, but Kyle Kuzma's layup, off a feed from James, pushed a three-point lead to five with 3.5 seconds left and Devin Brooks' three-pointer for the Grizzlies wasn't enough.

Spurs beat Clippers

Patty Mills scored 27 points off the bench, and the San Antonio Spurs snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-113 victory over the host Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Mills made a career-best eight 3-pointers (in 12 attempts) for the Spurs. Dejounte Murray had 21 points and LaMarcus Aldridge, who returned from a three-game absence after a knee injury, added 14 points and six rebounds for San Antonio. Rudy Gay had 16 points and Devin Vassell scored 12.

"Stick with us, Spurs Fam."



Hear from @Patty_Mills after a hard fought win in LA! pic.twitter.com/9gDcm1BUQP — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) January 6, 2021

Kawhi Leonard had 30 points and 10 assists for the Clippers, which played without Paul George (ankle). Nicolas Batum contributed 21 points, and Patrick Beverley made six 3-pointers while contributing 20 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Lou Williams chipped in 15 points.

Nets trounce Jazz

Kyrie Irving scored 29 points in three quarters as the Brooklyn Nets cruised to a 130-96 victory over the Utah Jazz in New York. The Nets played without Kevin Durant, who will be out for at least a week due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Durant tested positive for coronavirus during the NBA's pause last spring but was ruled out this week after being around someone who tested positive.

@CarisLeVert with his third 20-point game of the season pic.twitter.com/rrgn9vwoKh — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) January 6, 2021

Irving made his first nine shots, shot 12 of 19 overall, and made five 3-pointers as the Nets shot 55.9 per cent. He also added six rebounds, five assists and three steals while playing with four new starters (Taurean Prince, Jeff Green, Bruce Brown and Jarrett Allen).

Reserve Caris LeVert added 24 for the Nets, which led by as many as 26 in the first half and by as many as 34 in the fourth quarter.

(with inputs from Reuters and AP)