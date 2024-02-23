NBA roundup: Luka Doncic guides Dallas Mavericks past Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic scored a game-high 41 points to help lead the Dallas Mavericks to post a 123-113 victory over the visiting Phoenix Suns on Thursday.

Doncic added 11 assists and nine rebounds. Kyrie Irving added 29 points for Dallas, which extended its winning streak to seven.

NBA: Pistons’ Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games; assault charge dropped

Devin Booker led Phoenix with 35 points, while Kevin Durant scored 23 for the Suns, who saw their modest two-game winning streak snapped but still have won 14 of the last 19.

Phoenix held a 63-60 halftime advantage, but Dallas began the second half on a 16-0 run, including five 3-pointers. Doncic was responsible for three triples in the stretch.

Nuggets 130, Wizards 110

Nikola Jokic had 21 points, 19 rebounds, and 15 assists, Michael Porter Jr. finished with 22 points and 11 rebounds and host Denver beat scuffling Washington.

Jokic, who made all 10 of his field-goal attempts, has recorded at least one triple-double against every NBA team he has faced, joining Russell Westbrook and LeBron James as the only players to accomplish the feat. Jokic has 16 triple-doubles this season and 121 for his career.

Jamal Murray scored 18 points and Aaron Gordon added 17 points for the Nuggets, who snapped a three-game skid. Kyle Kuzma had 31 points and 12 rebounds for the Wizards, who have lost nine in a row. Tyus Jones contributed 13 points and 14 assists.

Warriors 128, Lakers 110

Stephen Curry continued his hot long-range shooting by sinking six 3-pointers and scoring 32 points as Golden State took advantage of the absence of LeBron James to thrash Los Angeles in San Francisco.

Curry also tallied a team-high eight assists, and Andrew Wiggins finished with 20 points for the Warriors, who won for the seventh time in eight games.

James sat out with a sore left ankle, which helped stall a Lakers team that had won its previous three games. Anthony Davis notched a team-high 27 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, and D’Angelo Russell accumulated 18 points and nine assists.

Kings 127, Spurs 122

De’Aaron Fox recorded 28 points and nine assists and Domantas Sabonis had 22 points, 11 rebounds and 11 assists to lead Sacramento past visiting San Antonio.

Kevin Huerter and Malik Monk scored 21 points apiece and Keegan Murray added 16 for the Kings, who finished with an 11-2 burst to win their second consecutive game.

Devin Vassell scored 32 points on 13-of-18 shooting and Victor Wembanyama added 19 points, 13 rebounds, five steals and five blocked shots for the Spurs, who lost for the ninth time in 10 games.

Thunder 129, Clippers 107

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 31 points and eight assists to lead Oklahoma City over visiting Los Angeles.

All five Thunder starters finished with at least 12 points. Luguentz Dort scored 19, Jalen Williams had 18, Chet Holmgren 17 and Josh Giddey 12. Holmgren added 10 rebounds, three blocks and three assists.

Kawhi Leonard, who missed the last game before the All-Star break, returned to lead the Clippers with 20 points. Norman Powell added 19 off the bench, James Harden scored 17, Paul George had 14 and Ivica Zubac amassed 13 points and 12 rebounds.

Hornets 115, Jazz 107

Miles Bridges totaled 26 points and 14 rebounds and Grant Williams scored 24 off the bench to help streaking Charlotte beat Utah in Salt Lake City.

The Hornets hit 20 3-pointers and used a 14-0 fourth-quarter run en route to their fourth consecutive win. It was Charlotte’s sixth road win all season.

Lauri Markkanen led Utah with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists, but the Jazz struggled while hitting only 9 of 39 from 3-point range. John Collins grabbed 18 rebounds and scored nine points for Utah, while Collin Sexton added 17 points.

Magic 116, Cavaliers 109

The Orlando bench combined to score 63 points, led by Moritz Wagner’s 22, helping the Magic register a win at Cleveland.

Wagner posted his highest scoring total since notching 27 points on Nov. 24. He also matched fellow reserve Jonathan Isaac with a team-high seven rebounds.

Cleveland played without All-Star Donovan Mitchell (illness) and got 18 points each from Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland and Max Strus. Allen added 10 rebounds, and Garland tallied 10 assists.

Pacers 129, Pistons 115

Tyrese Haliburton had 25 points and 13 assists, Pascal Siakam added 20 points and Indiana returned from the All-Star break with a win over visiting Detroit in Indianapolis.

T.J. McConnell had 16 points for the Pacers, who scored 42 in the opening quarter and led by as many as 31 late in the first half. Bennedict Mathurin scored 15 points, Myles Turner had 13 points and 11 rebounds and Isaiah Jackson added 13 points.

Cade Cunningham led the Pistons with 30 points and eight assists. Jalen Duren had 15 points and 13 rebounds, and Simone Fontecchio and Jaden Ivey scored 14 points apiece.

Knicks 110, 76ers 96

Bojan Bogdanovic made all six of his 3-point attempts and scored 22 points, Jalen Brunson added 21 points and 12 assists and New York built a 26-point lead before holding on to beat host Philadelphia.

Josh Hart had 18 points and 12 rebounds and Precious Achiuwa contributed 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Knicks, who snapped a four-game losing streak. Donte DiVincenzo scored 16 points and Jericho Sims pulled down 10 rebounds.

Tyrese Maxey led the Sixers with 35 points. Buddy Hield and Kelly Oubre Jr. added 14 points apiece and Kyle Lowry had 11 in his team debut.

Celtics 129, Bulls 112

Derrick White scored 28 points and Jayson Tatum followed with 25 to help visiting Boston top Chicago for its season-high seventh straight victory.

Jaylen Brown added 21 points for the Celtics, who shot 54.2 percent overall, including 48.9 percent from long range.

Nikola Vucevic logged 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Bulls, who lost for the third time in four games. Coby White scored 20 points and DeMar DeRozan chipped in 19.

Pelicans 127, Rockets 105

CJ McCollum scored 28 points, Jonas Valanciunas had a double-double and host New Orleans routed Houston.

Valanciunas produced 20 points and 14 rebounds while Zion Williamson added 27 points and nine assists as the Pelicans won their fourth straight game and their eighth in the past nine despite the absence of Brandon Ingram (non-COVID illness).

Amen Thompson scored 22 points in a reserve role and Alperen Sengun had 20 points for the Rockets, who lost for the sixth time in seven games.

Raptors 121, Nets 93

Scottie Barnes scored 18 points and grabbed 12 rebounds as host Toronto blitzed Brooklyn. The result spoiled Kevin Ollie’s debut as interim coach of the Nets, who have lost three in a row and six of seven.

Gary Trent Jr. added 25 points and Immanuel Quickley scored 24 points for the Raptors, who snapped a three-game losing streak. RJ Barrett added 12 points for Toronto.

Mikal Bridges scored 21 points for Brooklyn, and Cam Thomas added 19. Lonnie Walker IV contributed 11 points.