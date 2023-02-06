NBA roundup: Orlando Magic edges Charlotte Hornets to win 119-113

Double-doubles by Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. carried Orlando Magic to a victory against host Charlotte Hornets.

Banchero had 22 points and 10 rebounds and Carter added 20 points and 12 boards. Markelle Fultz (16 points) and Franz Wagner (14) also scored in double figures for the Magic, whose 18 offensive boards contributed to a decisive 52-39 rebounding advantage.

LaMelo Ball racked up 33 points and Terry Rozier had 24 points -- but only three in the second half -- for Charlotte, which shot 54.2 percent from the floor. Ball ended a three-minute scoring drought late in the fourth with a pair of baskets to make it 112-107. Carter’s free throw and Wagner’s layup pretty much put the game out of reach, particularly after Washington failed to complete a three-point play at the 33-second mark.

Raptors 106, Grizzlies 103

Toronto outscored Memphis 28-17 in the fourth quarter to rally for a thrilling road victory.

Pascal Siakam finished with 19 points, six rebounds and five assists. Scottie Barnes added 16 points and seven rebounds. Chris Boucher had 13 points off the bench in the first half and finished with a double-double (17 points, 10 rebounds). Seven of eight players who saw the floor scored in double figures for Toronto.

Desmond Bane led Memphis with 26 points. Jaren Jackson got in early foul trouble but finished with 18 points, eight rebounds and four blocks. Santi Aldama added 15 points, all in the first half.

Timberwolves 128, Nuggets 98

Anthony Edwards scored 20 points, D’Angelo Russell added 18 points and 10 assists and Minnesota led short-handed Denver wire-to-wire in a rout in Minneapolis.

Four of Minnesota’s five starters scored in double figures, with Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert joining Edwards and Russell with 14 and 16 points, respectively. The Timberwolves shot 48 of 87 from the floor (55.2 percent) compared to just 34 of 71 (47.9 percent) for the Nuggets.

Michael Porter Jr. led all Nuggets scorers with 22 points, while Christian Braun added 19. Bruce Brown scored 16 and both Ish Smith and Zeke Nnaji scored 10 off the bench.