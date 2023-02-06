Kyrie Irving was traded from Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, ESPN reported.

Markiff Morris also joined Irving in the move. Brooklyn Nets receives Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and multiple second round picks.

The 2016 title-winner was linked with a move to Los Angeles Lakers, a reunion with former teammate LeBron James, but the move did not solidify.

The trade brings Irving’s controversial stay at Nets to an end. Irving missed a major part of 2021-22 season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which made him ineligible to play under New York laws.

Earlier this season, Irving was banned for refusing to apologise for making antisemitic comments on social media. He had joined Nets in 2019 in free agency.