Basketball

NBA: Kyrie Irving traded to Dallas Mavericks

The guard had put in a request for trade from Brooklyn Nets last week after contract renewal talks failed.

Team Sportstar
06 February, 2023 02:12 IST
06 February, 2023 02:12 IST
Kyrie Irving was traded to Dallas Mavericks on Sunday according to reports.

Kyrie Irving was traded to Dallas Mavericks on Sunday according to reports. | Photo Credit: AP

The guard had put in a request for trade from Brooklyn Nets last week after contract renewal talks failed.

Kyrie Irving was traded from Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks on Sunday, ESPN reported.

Markiff Morris also joined Irving in the move. Brooklyn Nets receives Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round draft pick and multiple second round picks.

The 2016 title-winner was linked with a move to Los Angeles Lakers, a reunion with former teammate LeBron James, but the move did not solidify.

The trade brings Irving’s controversial stay at Nets to an end. Irving missed a major part of 2021-22 season due to his refusal to get vaccinated against COVID-19, which made him ineligible to play under New York laws.

Earlier this season, Irving was banned for refusing to apologise for making antisemitic comments on social media. He had joined Nets in 2019 in free agency.

Read more stories on Basketball.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Pen, Paper and Podcast with Vijay Lokapally
Videos

NBA: Curry’s Golden State Warriors beats LeBron’s Lakers on opening night

Meet Poonam Chaturvedi: India's tallest female basketball player

Michael Jordan sneakers sell for nearly $1.5 mn, an auction record

Slide shows

Kenneth Faried picks NBA’s top five youngsters

Kobe’s five: Lakers legend reveals top 5 players

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us