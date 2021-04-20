NBA roundup: Nikola Jokic-led Nuggets rally past Grizzlies in 2 OTs

Nuggets 139, Grizzlies 137

Nikola Jokic had 47 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists, Will Barton scored 28 points and the host Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 139-137 in double overtime on Monday night.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 21 points for the Nuggets, who trailed 114-102 with 3:52 left in regulation.

Denver built a five-point lead late in the second OT thanks in part to three-pointers from Jokic and Porter.

Ja Morant finished with 36 points and 12 assists, Grayson Allen scored 24 and Xavier Tillman had 18 points and 14 rebounds for Memphis.



De'Anthony Melton came off the Grizzlies' bench to score 25 points after missing eight games due to a leg injury.





Pistons 109, Cavaliers 105

Frank Jackson scored 20 points, including the go-ahead basket in the final minute, and Detroit edged visiting Cleveland.

Detroit's Saddiq Bey also scored 20 points, all but two coming in the first quarter. Isaiah Stewart had 18 points and 16 rebounds, three blocks and three steals, and Josh Jackson contributed 16 points.

Collin Sexton had 28 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland, which trailed by 23 points in the opening quarter. Darius Garland supplied 23 points.

Jazz 111, Lakers 97

With frontline players Rudy Gobert, Derrick Favors and Mike Conley Jr. back in the lineup, Utah made quick work of host Los Angeles in the second straight matchup between the teams.

Jordan Clarkson led the Jazz with 22 points off the bench. Joe Ingles finished with 21 points. Bojan Bogdanovic totaled 19 points, and Gobert finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Talen Horton-Tucker topped the Lakers with a career-high 24 points. Kyle Kuzma totaled 17 points, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Dennis Schroder added 15 points apiece.

Warriors 107, 76ers 96

Stephen Curry scored 20 of his 49 points in the fourth quarter to propel visiting Golden State to victory over Philadelphia as Curry drained 10 3-pointers on his way to recording his NBA-best eighth 40-point performance of the season and his 11th straight game of at least 30 points.

The Western Conference Player of the Week initially received a spirited challenge from a familiar foe: his younger brother. Philadelphia's Seth Curry scored all 15 of his points in the first half, while teammate Joel Embiid finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds.

For the Warriors, Andrew Wiggins collected 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Kevon Looney notched 15 rebounds. Golden State has have won five of its last six games. Matisse Thybulle scored 13 points off the bench and Danny Green made four 3-pointers for the 76ers, who saw their four-game winning streak end.

Bulls 102, Celtics 96

Nikola Vucevic scored 29 points to carry visiting Chicago past short-handed Boston.

Vucevic added nine rebounds as the Bulls won their second straight since a five-game losing streak. Coby White scored 19 and Thaddeus Young and Garrett Temple 13 apiece as Chicago remained without top scorer Zach LaVine for a third straight game due to health and safety protocol.

Jayson Tatum had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in his first career triple-double for the Celtics, whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Jaylen Brown led with 23 points as Boston played without Marcus Smart and Kemba Walker due to non-COVID illness.



Suns 128, Bucks 127 (OT)

Devin Booker made a free throw with 0.3 seconds remaining in overtime to lift visiting Phoenix to a win over Milwaukee.

Four Suns players scored at least 20 points, led by Booker with 24. The star guard added seven points and seven rebounds. Chris Paul produced 22 points and 13 assists, Bridges scored 21, and Deandre Ayton finished with 20 points and 13 rebounds.

Giannis Antetokounmpo, the two-time reigning NBA Most Valuable Player, scored 33 points for the Bucks, his highest output in three games back from a six-game absence caused by a knee injury.





Heat 113, Rockets 91

Kendrick Nunn had a season-high 30 points and added eight assists and seven rebounds, leading short-handed Miami to a win over visiting Houston.

Duncan Robinson and Goran Dragic added 19 points each for the Heat, who played without Bam Adebayo, Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo and Tyler Herro.

Christian Wood and Kevin Porter had 18 points each to lead the Rockets. John Wall had 14 points but just one after the first quarter.





Wizards 119, Thunder 107

Bradley Beal scored 30 points and Russell Westbrook recorded yet another triple-double to lift Washington to a home win over Oklahoma City in Washington, D.C., as the Wizards equaled their season high with their fifth consecutive win while the Thunder dropped their 11th consecutive game.

Westbrook had 13 points, 11 rebounds and 17 assists for his 26th triple-double of the season and his eighth in nine games. Westbrook is now nine behind Oscar Robertson's NBA record of 181 career triple-doubles.

Darius Bazley had a career-high 26 points to lead the Thunder. Bazley was just 7 of 19 from the floor and 1 of 6 from behind the arc but was 11 of 13 at the free-throw line.

Spurs 109, Pacers 94

Derrick White poured in 25 points, 16 of them in the first quarter, and all five San Antonio starters scored in double figures as the visitors cruised past host Indiana.

The Spurs led by 15 points after one quarter and never let off the gas, pushing the margin to as many as 23 in the fourth quarter while dominating throughout. San Antonio has won two straight on the road and are now 16-10 away from the Alamo City this season.

DeMar DeRozan added 18 points for the Spurs. Jakob Poeltl scored 16 points before fouling out with 7:26 to play, Keldon Johnson hit for 14 and Dejounte Murray finished with 11 points while Drew Eubanks pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds for San Antonio. Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon scored 18 points each to lead the Pacers, with Oshae Brissett adding 13.