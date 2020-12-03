NBA: Warriors-Nets in opener, five Christmas games

Steph Curry is coming to town for Kevin Durant's first game with the Brooklyn Nets.

The Golden State Warriors open the NBA 2020-21 season at Barclays Center on Dec. 22 against Durant and the Nets in the first game of the 2020-21 season, a national TV game on TNT.

Durant hasn't played since June 2019, when he ruptured his Achilles tendon. Weeks later, he signed with the Nets in free agency, ending a three-year run with Golden State in which he won two NBA titles and a pair of Finals MVP trophies.





The second game of the TNT doubleheader that night features the Los Angeles Clippers and the NBA champion Los Angeles Lakers.

The Warriors, Nets and Lakers are also part of the NBA's Christmas Day schedule, a five-game slate staged on Friday, Dec. 25.

Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Miami Heat for a noon ET tipoff, followed by the Warriors at Milwaukee Bucks (2:30 p.m. ET) and Nets at Boston Celtics (5 p.m.).

LeBron James and the Lakers host Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks at 8 p.m. ET and the Clippers are in Denver for the day's finale at 10:30 p.m. to square off with the Nuggets.