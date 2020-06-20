NBA sets October 16 as draft date, 18th for free-agent talks

The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on October 16 as the date for this year’s draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.

The annual moratorium will begin at 9:30am IST on October 19 and continue until 9:30pm IST on October 23, the league told teams on Saturday in a memo. As was the case last season, teams and free agents can begin negotiating six hours before the moratorium.

It could be a wildly busy few days in October for the NBA. If the schedule for the restarted season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, goes as planned, Game 7 of the NBA Finals could be held on the 13th, followed by the draft three days later and then free agency almost immediately following.

By setting the draft date, the NBA also confirmed August 17 as the early entry deadline and October 6 as the early entry withdrawal date.