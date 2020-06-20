More Sports Basketball Basketball NBA sets October 16 as draft date, 18th for free-agent talks The NBA has confirmed October 16 as the date for this year’s draft and clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later. AP 20 June, 2020 21:42 IST The NBA season has been on pause since March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak. - Getty Images AP 20 June, 2020 21:42 IST The NBA has firmed up the schedule for what will be a hectic time for teams this fall, deciding on October 16 as the date for this year’s draft and saying clubs can begin talking to free agents two days later.The annual moratorium will begin at 9:30am IST on October 19 and continue until 9:30pm IST on October 23, the league told teams on Saturday in a memo. As was the case last season, teams and free agents can begin negotiating six hours before the moratorium.RELATED| NBA to return as board approves return-to-play plan It could be a wildly busy few days in October for the NBA. If the schedule for the restarted season at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex at the Disney campus near Orlando, Florida, goes as planned, Game 7 of the NBA Finals could be held on the 13th, followed by the draft three days later and then free agency almost immediately following.By setting the draft date, the NBA also confirmed August 17 as the early entry deadline and October 6 as the early entry withdrawal date. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos