NBA: Which teams have qualified for the Playoffs?

NBA: Here are the teams from the Eastern and Western Conference which have secured their qualification to the Playoffs.

26 March, 2023 08:18 IST
Memphis Grizzlies became the secod team from the West to advance to the NBA Playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies became the secod team from the West to advance to the NBA Playoffs. | Photo Credit: AP

As the regular season goes into its home stretch, teams are making the extra effort in a bid to qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

Memphis Grizzlies became the most recent addition to the list of teams through to the post-season after it secured a victory over Houston Rockets.

In all, five teams are safely through to the Playoffs - three from the Eastern Conference and two from the Western.

The top six teams from each conference qualify directly while the teams placed seventh to tenth go into the Play-In tournament.

The four teams compete in the Play-In tournament with the seventh-placed side taking on the eighth-placed and the ninth taking on the 10th seed. The winners of these matches advance to the Playoffs.

With the regular season ending on April 9, here are the teams that have qualified to the post-season schedule:

Western Conference
Denver Nuggets
Memphis Grizzlies
Eastern Conference
Milwaukee Bucks
Boston Celtics
Philadelphia 76ers

The NBA Playoffs will begin from April 15.

