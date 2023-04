NBA Playoffs: Full fixtures list, schedule, results from first round

With the NBA Play-In tournament concluding on Saturday, the 16 teams for the NBA Playoffs are locked in.

The post-season schedule begins on Saturday with Philadelphia 76ers taking on Brooklyn Nets before Boston Celtics hosts Atalanta Hawks.

Here is the full schedule of the first round of NBA Playoffs:

WESTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Denver Nuggets vs Minnesota Timberwolves (8) Game 1: Wolves @ Nuggets - April 16 - 7:30PM PT Game 2: Wolves @ Nuggets - April 19 - 7:00PM PT Game 3: Nuggets @ Wolves - April 21 - 6:30PM PT Game 4: Nuggets @ Wolves - April 23 - 6:30PM PT Game 5: Wolves @ Nuggets - April 25 - TBD Game 6: Nuggets @ Wolves - April 27 - TBD Game 7: Wolves @ Nuggets - April 29 - TBD

(2) Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers (7) Game 1: Lakers @ Grizzlies - April 16 - 12:00PM PT Game 2: Lakers @ Grizzlies - April 19 - 4:30PM PT Game 3: Grizzlies @ Lakers - April 22 - 7:00PM PT Game 4: Grizzlies @ Lakers - April 24 - TBD Game 5: Lakers @ Grizzlies - April 26 - TBD Game 6: Grizzlies @ Lakers - April 28 - TBD Game 7: Lakers @ Grizzlies - April 30 - TBD

(3) Sacramento Kings vs Golden State Warriors (4) Game 1: Warriors @ Kings - April 15 - 5:30PM PT Game 2: Warriors @ Kings - April 17 - 7:00PM PT Game 3: Kings @ Warriors - April 20 - 7:00PM PT Game 4: Kings @ Warriors - April 23 - 12:30PM PT Game 5: Warriors @ Kings - April 26 - TBD Game 6: Kings @ Warriors - April 28 - TBD Game 7: Warriors @ Kings - April 30 - TBD

(4) Phoenix Suns vs Los Angeles Clippers (5) Game 1: Clippers @ Suns - April 16 - 5:00PM PT Game 2: Clippers @ Suns - April 18 - 7:00PM PT Game 3: Suns @ Clippers - April 20 - 7:30PM PT Game 4: Suns @ Clippers - April 22 - 12:30PM PT Game 5: Clippers @ Suns - April 25 - TBD Game 6: Suns @ Clippers - April 27 - TBD Game 7: Clippers @ Suns - April 29 - TBD

EASTERN CONFERENCE

(1) Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat (8) Game 1: Heat @ Bucks - April 16 - 5:30PM ET Game 2: Heat @ Bucks - April 19 - 9:00PM ET Game 3: Bucks @ Heat - April 22 - 7:30PM ET Game 4: Bucks @ Heat - April 24 - TBD Game 5: Heat @ Bucks - April 26 - TBD Game 6: Bucks @ Heat - April 28 - TBD Game 7: Heat @ Bucks - April 30 - TBD

(2) Boston Celtics vs Atalanta Hawks (7) Game 1: Hawks @ Celtics - April 15 - 3:30PM ET Game 2: Hawks @ Celtics - April 18 - 7:00PM ET Game 3: Celtics @ Hawks - April 21 - 7:00PM ET Game 4: Celtics @ Hawks - April 23 - 7:00PM ET Game 5: Hawks @ Celtics - April 25 - TBD Game 6: Celtics @ Hawks - April 27 - TBD Game 7: Hawks @ Celtics - April 29 - TBD

(3) Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets (6) Game 1: Nets @ 76ers - April 15 - 1:00PM ET Game 2: Nets @ 76ers - April 17 - 7:30PM ET Game 3: 76ers @ Nets - April 20 - 7:30PM ET Game 4: 76ers @ Nets - April 22 - 1:00PM ET Game 5: Nets @ 76ers - April 24 - TBD Game 6: 76ers @ Nets - April 27 - TBD Game 7: Nets @ 76ers - April 29 - TBD

(4) Cleveland Cavaliers vs New York Knicks (5) Game 1: Knicks @ Cavaliers - April 15 - 6:00PM ET Game 2: Knicks @ Cavaliers - April 18 - 7:30PM ET Game 3: Cavaliers @ Knicks - April 21 - 8:30PM ET Game 4: Cavaliers @ Knicks - April 23 - 1:00PM ET Game 5: Knicks @ Cavaliers - April 26 - TBD Game 6: Cavaliers @ Knicks - April 28 - TBD Game 7: Knicks @ Cavaliers - April 30 - TBD

NOTE:

Indian Standard Time = ET + 9 hours 30 minutes

Indian Standard Time = PT + 12 hours 30 minutes