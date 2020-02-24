NBA Wrap: LeBron lifts Lakers, Bucks fastest to clinch playoff spot

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers came out on top 114-112 against Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics in the NBA on Sunday.

James nailed a fallaway jump shot with 30 seconds remaining as the Lakers prevailed, despite Tatum's 41 points at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"I had been setting him [Tatum] up all night with the back-down to the drop step to the baseline," James said. "I figured he would sit on it, thinking I would try it again, so I just went to my back-down, gave a little Dream Shake to the baseline and was able to open up the middle and get my fadeaway."

Lakers superstar James finished with 29 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Western Conference leaders, who extended their winning streak to five games as Celtics great Bill Russell watched from the sideline.

Anthony Davis posted 32 points and 13 rebounds, while the Celtics played without Kemba Walker (left knee soreness) for the second straight game.

The Milwaukee Bucks did not play on Sunday but the NBA leader still made history thanks to the Chicago Bulls.

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks became the fastest team in NBA history to clinch a playoff spot after the Chicago Bulls beat the Washington Wizards.

The Bucks secured a postseason berth through 56 games on February 23, topping the Golden State Warriors' record – set on February 25 in 2017 after 58 appearances.

Zion stars in San Francisco

8 straight with 20+ for Zion!@Zionwilliamson's 28 PTS, 7 REB push the @PelicansNBA past GSW on the road!#NBARooks x #WontBowDown pic.twitter.com/w2XYKVT95i — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2020

Zion Williamson flexed his muscles with 28 points and seven rebounds as the New Orleans Pelicans soared past the lowly Golden State Warriors 115-101. Jrue Holiday scored 11 of his 23 points in the final quarter.

A career-high 53 points from Bradley Beal were not enough for the Wizards, who went down 126-117 to the Bulls. Coby White's 33 points saw him join Michael Jordan as the only Bulls rookies with 30 or more points in successive games.

Double-doubles from Serge Ibaka (15 points, 15 rebounds) and Kyle Lowry (16 points, 11 assists) inspired defending champions the Toronto Raptors to a 127-81 demolition of the Indiana Pacers.

A 131-103 win over the San Antonio Spurs was memorable for the Oklahoma City Thunder. It was Oklahoma City's largest victory margin ever against the Spurs. Chris Paul (12 points, 10 assists), Steven Adams (21 points, 14 rebounds) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (22 points, 13 rebounds) all had double-doubles for the Thunder.

Spurs struggle

San Antonio had a night to forget away to the Thunder. The Spurs were just 36.9 per cent from the field, making just 38 of 103 shots. Stars LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan both struggled. Aldridge was three of 10 from the field and he missed all five three-point attempts for eight points. Meanwhile, DeRozan was four of 12 for 11 points.

Zion with the slam!

Z I O N



He has 20+ PTS for the 8th game in a row. #NBARooks



: @NBATV pic.twitter.com/NtVHwOK1mZ — NBA (@NBA) February 24, 2020

The 2019 number one pick and Pelicans rookie provided another highlight against the Warriors.

Sunday's results

Los Angeles Lakers 114-112 Boston Celtics

Denver Nuggets 128-116 Minnesota Timberwolves

Toronto Raptors 127-81 Indiana Pacers

Chicago Bulls 126-117 Washington Wizards

Oklahoma City Thunder 131-103 San Antonio Spurs

New Orleans Pelicans 115-101 Golden State Warriors

Portland Trail Blazers 107-104 Detroit Pistons

Hawks at 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers (35-22) is expected to be without injured All-Star Ben Simmons for Monday's visit of the Atlanta Hawks (17-41). Simmons hurt his back in the loss away to the NBA-leading Bucks. Awful on the road, the 76ers – currently fifth in the Eastern Conference – boasts the best home record in the league at 26-2.