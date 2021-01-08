Nets' Kyrie Irving away from team for personal reasons

Brooklyn Nets star guard Kyrie Irving missed Thursday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers due to personal reasons, according to the team.

After the 122-109 victory, the Nets said that Irving would not be with the club for Friday's road game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Guard Caris LeVert told reporters that Irving texted the team before the game to say it was for a personal issue and didn't elaborate further.

When Nets coach Steve Nash met with reporters less than two hours before the game, he said that he had no idea why Irving wasn't at the arena.

After the game, the first-year coach didn't have much to add about the situation.

"I haven't spoke to him yet," Nash said. "I can't comment because I haven't spoke to him and it's personal reasons. It has to come from Kyrie."

Nash was in suspense before the contest without any communication from Irving.

"I don't know. I sent him a message. I just found out so I just sent him a message in the last half hour and haven't heard back yet," Nash told reporters. "Obviously thinking about him and hope all is well and, yeah, it's a private matter.

"... When I found out I came in here and basically talked to you guys, so I don't have an update on him."

The Nets later formally announced that Irving was out due to personal reasons.

Irving's absence comes at a time that the team is without forward Kevin Durant due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 6.1 assists and 5.3 rebounds in seven games this season for the Nets (5-4).