NBA 2023-24 roundup: Nikola Jokic scores 28 to lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95; Sacramento Kings, Clippers win

Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 14 rebounds to help the Denver Nuggets roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-95 on Sunday for their third straight win to open the season.

Michael Porter Jr. had 20 points and nine rebounds and Jamal Murray added 19 points and eight assists for the Nuggets.

Oklahoma City’s Chet Holmgren was the No. 2 pick in the 2022 draft, but he missed last season with a foot injury. He got a loud cheer when he was introduced with the starters in his first regular-season home game and delivered a team-leading 19 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, a first-team All-NBA selection last season, scored just seven points on 2-for-16 shooting.

HAWKS 127, BUCKS 110

Trae Young scored 20 points to lead eight players in double figures, and Atlanta Hawks limited Damian Lillard to six points while routing Milwaukee for its first victory of the season.

Bogdan Bogdanovic added 17 points, Dejounte Murray had 15 and Jalen Johnson and Onyeka Okongwu finished with 14 apiece for the Hawks.

Lillard, who scored 39 points in his Bucks debut on Thursday, failed to score in the first half, missing all seven of his shots, including four from 3-point range, He also committed six of the team’s nine turnovers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Malik Beasley added 18 points.

76ERS 126, TRAIL BLAZERS 98

Joel Embiid had 35 points and 15 rebounds, Tyrese Maxey added 26 points and 10 boards, and James Harden watched it all from Philadelphia’s bench as the 76ers beat Portland.

Shaedon Sharpe led winless Portland with 20 points and Malcom Brogdon had 18.

Harden yanked his yellow hood over his head and laughed at times with his teammates — notably P.J. Tucker — as he sat out a third straight game. The official listed reason: return to competition reconditioning.

KINGS 132, LAKERS 127

Malik Monk scored 11 of his 22 points in overtime and fed Kevin Huerter for a key 3-pointer with 32 seconds left, and the Sacramento Kings spoiled the 20th anniversary of LeBron James’ NBA debut in the same city with a 132-127 win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday night.

De’Aaron Fox had 37 points and eight assists for the Kings, scoring eight points in the final six minutes of regulation after returning from an ankle injury earlier in the fourth quarter. Domantas Sabonis added 12 points and 15 rebounds.

James, the No. 1 overall pick in 2003 by the Cleveland Cavaliers, finished with 27 points, 15 rebounds and eight assists. Derek Richardson, who was one of the three referees for James’ debut game on Oct. 29, 2003, was part of the three-ref crew on Sunday night as well.

Anthony Davis added 30 points and 16 rebounds for the Lakers, who trailed by 15 before closing the fourth quarter on a 9-2 run to force overtime.

CLIPPERS 123, SPURS 83

Kawhi Leonard scored 21 points, Paul George added 19 and the Los Angeles stars schooled San Antonio rookie Victor Wembanyama in his first road game.

Wembanyama was held to 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and one block. He committed five of the Spurs’ season-worst 25 turnovers.

Russell Westbrook had 19 points and Ivica Zubac scored 16 for the Clippers, who had seven players in double figures. Westbrook and Zubac had a team-high eight rebounds apiece.

Devin Vassell led the Spurs with 14 points and Cedi Osman added 12 off the bench.