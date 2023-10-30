MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry heats up late as Warriors beats Rockets 106-95

After the Houston Rockets secured its first lead since late in the first quarter on a driving layup from Jalen Green with 6:42 left in the game, the Golden State Warriors reclaimed the advantage at 88-87 when Draymond Green scored through a foul.

Published : Oct 30, 2023 09:44 IST , HOUSTON - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket while defended by Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets.
Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket while defended by Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors drives to the basket while defended by Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets. | Photo Credit: AFP

Stephen Curry scored 14 of his 24 points in the fourth quarter, burying four late 3-pointers that helped the Golden State Warriors secure a 106-95 win over the host Houston Rockets on Sunday.

After the Rockets secured their first lead since late in the first quarter on a driving layup from Jalen Green with 6:42 left in the game, the Warriors reclaimed the advantage at 88-87 when Draymond Green scored through a foul. Green missed the ensuing free throw, but the Warriors corralled the offensive rebound and Curry followed with a three at the 5:09 mark that pushed the lead to 91-87.

Curry followed with three more threes, the final one with 3:19 left, lifting the Warriors to a 100-89 lead. He added seven rebounds and six assists to his 6-for-14 performance from behind the arc. Klay Thompson had 19 points and Gary Payton II had 15 off the bench as the Warriors finished 18 of 45 from deep.

ALSO READ | NBA 2023-24 roundup: Nikola Jokic scores 28 to lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95; Sacramento Kings, Clippers win

Jalen Green led the Rockets with 21 points and nine rebounds. Alperen Sengun added 19 points and seven assists while Jabari Smith Jr. chipped in 14 points and eight boards. Houston finished with a 46-24 advantage in points in the paint and committed only seven turnovers.

The Rockets seemed unable to get over the hump in the third quarter, closing to within 72-69 with a 13-4 run only for Payton to drill a corner trey that extended the lead back to two possessions.

Golden State took an 81-75 edge into the fourth.

Team-wide perimeter shooting enabled the Warriors to answer an early Rockets spurt, and when Payton drilled a 3-pointer off an inbounds pass with 1:39 left in the first quarter, the Warriors grabbed their first lead at 23-22.

Houston led by as much as six in the opening quarter.

The Warriors then opened the second period with a 10-0 blitz that yielded a 12-point advantage and capitalized fully on the Rockets’ 0-for-8 start from the floor. Houston later pulled within four, but Golden State took a 57-47 lead into the break.

Thompson had 16 points in the first half for the Warriors, while Jalen Green had 13 for Houston.

Related Topics

NBA /

Golden State Warriors /

Houston Rockets /

Stephen Curry

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry heats up late as Warriors beats Rockets 106-95
    Reuters
  2. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Nikola Jokic scores 28 to lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95; Sacramento Kings, Clippers win
    AP
  3. Mexico City GP: Red Bull’s Verstappen dominates to record 16th win this season
    AP
  4. Mexico City GP: Hamilton proud of Mercedes team after bouncing back
    AFP
  5. NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Nikola Jokic scores 28 to lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95; Sacramento Kings, Clippers win
    AP
  2. NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry heats up late as Warriors beats Rockets 106-95
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Despite 51 from Zach LaVine, Detroit Pistons pips Chicago Bulls
    Reuters
  4. Philadelphia beats Raptors in Nick Nurse’s return to Toronto
    Reuters
  5. NBA 2023-24: Kevin Durant scores 26 points as Phoenix Suns beats Utah Jazz 126-104
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. NBA 2023-24: Stephen Curry heats up late as Warriors beats Rockets 106-95
    Reuters
  2. NBA 2023-24 roundup: Nikola Jokic scores 28 to lead Nuggets past Thunder 128-95; Sacramento Kings, Clippers win
    AP
  3. Mexico City GP: Red Bull’s Verstappen dominates to record 16th win this season
    AP
  4. Mexico City GP: Hamilton proud of Mercedes team after bouncing back
    AFP
  5. NEC Nijmegen striker Dost recovering after collapsing on pitch
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment