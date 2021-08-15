FIBA Asia Cup qualifying tournament: Pranav Prince makes it to the Indian basketball team

Former India junior captain Pranav Prince, who was studying in US, had planned his vacation in Kerala during Onam.

However, a few days before he was to set to take the flight home from Pennsylvania, Pranav got an email from Indian basketball coach Vaselin Matic asking him to join the Indian basketball camp in Bengaluru from August 1.

The 18-year-old has now been selected to the senior Indian basketball team that will take part in the qualifying tournament for the FIBA Asia Cup.

It is a dream come true for Pranav, who graduated from the NBA Academy in Delhi.

“I was planning to spend my vacation with my parents during Onam when I got the message from the head coach Matic to attend the camp. I didn’t have to think twice and I changed my plans. Representing the country was my childhood dream and I am really happy, that I have got a chance now and I will make it count,’’ said the 6ft 8 inches tall Pranav.

Pranav says India has a great chance of qualifying from Group H, which has Saudi Arabia and Palestine as the other teams.

Pranav, who has been pursuing his higher studies in First Love Christian Academy, now aims to play collegiate basketball in the USA.

“The level of competition and standard is very high in USA which is the number one country in basketball. Initially it was tough for me, but my training at the NBA Academy helped me to adjust and I fell into the groove rather quickly.

“I travelled and played in a few tournaments for my school and I was the top-scorer in some matches. Definitely my game has improved a lot after coming here, but I still have a long way to go,” said Pranav.