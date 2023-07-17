MagazineBuy Print

Warriors’ Steph Curry wins celebrity tournament after sinking hole-in-one

The 35-year-old aced a 152-yard par three at the American Century Championship on Saturday, just the fifth in the history of the event held on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 13:23 IST , Stateline, Nevada - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors kisses his trophy after winning the championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course.
Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors kisses his trophy after winning the championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. | Photo Credit: Isaiah Vazquez/ Getty Images
infoIcon

Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors kisses his trophy after winning the championship on Day Three of the 2023 American Century Championship at Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course. | Photo Credit: Isaiah Vazquez/ Getty Images

Steph Curry had a disappointing season with the NBA’s Golden State Warriors but he still managed to add another piece of silverware to his trophy cabinet this year after a hole-in-one helped him win a celebrity golf tournament.

The 35-year-old aced a 152-yard par three at the American Century Championship on Saturday, just the fifth in the history of the event held on the shores of Lake Tahoe in Nevada.

Read More: LeBron James will return to jersey No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6

Curry celebrated the hole-in-one by tossing away his cap and sprinting the length of the fairway, arms raised in celebration and soaking up the applause.

On Sunday, he drained a long eagle putt on the 18th to beat former tennis world number seven Mardy Fish, prompting chants of “MVP!”

“Knowing what the stakes were and accepting it, I’ve always dreamt of a situation like this on the 18th green in front of a crowd like that, to make the putt,” he told NBC Sports.

“You stick to the routine and have so much confidence in yourself ... Thankfully it went in, which is insane. I’ve been playing for almost a decade, to finally get a win is pretty special.”

Curry is only the second basketball player to win the tournament since the 54-hole event began in 1990. Former Sacramento Kings guard Vinny Del Negro won in 2021 at the age of 54.

