MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

LeBron James will return to jersey No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6

James will return to No. 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed Saturday by tweeting a picture of his back with James’ name and number showing on the gold jersey.

Published : Jul 16, 2023 11:04 IST , LOS ANGELES - 1 MIN READ

AP
LeBron James in action against Portland Trail Blazers. (File Photo)
LeBron James in action against Portland Trail Blazers. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

LeBron James in action against Portland Trail Blazers. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: AFP

LeBron James is not only coming back for a 21st season, he’s coming back in his original uniform number.

James will return to No. 23 next season, a move the Los Angeles Lakers revealed on Saturday by tweeting a picture of his back with James’ name and number showing on the gold jersey.

James has alternated between No. 23 and No. 6 after wearing 23 when he entered the NBA in 2003 with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA: Chicago Bulls gets a 10.2 million dollar injury exception for Lonzo Ball, as per report

He was in No. 6 while becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader last season, a number now retired by the league following the death of Boston Celtics Hall of Famer Bill Russell.

Rich Paul, James’ agent, told ESPN that James decided to make the switch out of respect for Russell.

James said Wednesday during the broadcast of the ESPY Awards that he would continue playing next season.

Related stories

Related Topics

LeBron James

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 5: West Zone 218/8; Jadeja removed by Sai Kishore
    Team Sportstar
  2. INDW vs BANW 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh 40/2 (15.1); Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  3. LeBron James will return to jersey No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
    AP
  4. MLS: Inter Miami sink to rock bottom ahead of Messi unveiling
    AFP
  5. WATCH | UTT highlights: U Mumba TT comes back to beat Bengaluru Smashers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. LeBron James will return to jersey No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
    AP
  2. Brittney Griner relishing latest All-Star Game experience
    Reuters
  3. Las Vegas is the center of the basketball world ahead of the WNBA All-Star Game
    AP
  4. NBA: Chicago Bulls gets a 10.2 million dollar injury exception for Lonzo Ball, as per report
    Reuters
  5. Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada’s extended roster for FIBA World Cup
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Duleep Trophy 2023 Live Score Final Day 5: West Zone 218/8; Jadeja removed by Sai Kishore
    Team Sportstar
  2. INDW vs BANW 1st ODI Live Score: Bangladesh 40/2 (15.1); Rain stops play
    Team Sportstar
  3. LeBron James will return to jersey No. 23 next season after switching from No. 6
    AP
  4. MLS: Inter Miami sink to rock bottom ahead of Messi unveiling
    AFP
  5. WATCH | UTT highlights: U Mumba TT comes back to beat Bengaluru Smashers
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment