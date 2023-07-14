NBA: Chicago Bulls gets a 10.2 million dollar injury exception for Lonzo Ball, as per report

The NBA granted the Chicago Bulls a USD 10.2 million disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball, The Athletic reported Friday.

The Bulls are able to recoup about half of the USD 20.5 million the injured guard is scheduled to make in 2022-23. He also is on the books for USD 21.4 million in 2024-25.

Ball, 25, has not played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022, and he is not expected to take the court for the Bulls in 2023-24. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 has been dealing with a chronic left knee injury.

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Ball to a four-year, USD 85 million contract in August 2021 then shipped him to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal. In his lone season with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in just 35 games.

In 252 career games (239 starts) over five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19), Pelicans (2019-21) and Bulls, Ball averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals