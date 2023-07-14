MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

NBA: Chicago Bulls gets a 10.2 million dollar injury exception for Lonzo Ball, as per report

The Bulls are able to recoup about half of the USD 20.5 million the injured guard is scheduled to make in 2022-23. He also is on the books for USD 21.4 million in 2024-25.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 21:15 IST , United States - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Ball, 25, has not played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022, and he is not expected to take the court for the Bulls in 2023-24.
File Photo: Ball, 25, has not played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022, and he is not expected to take the court for the Bulls in 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

File Photo: Ball, 25, has not played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022, and he is not expected to take the court for the Bulls in 2023-24. | Photo Credit: AP

The NBA granted the Chicago Bulls a USD 10.2 million disabled player exception for Lonzo Ball, The Athletic reported Friday.

The Bulls are able to recoup about half of the USD 20.5 million the injured guard is scheduled to make in 2022-23. He also is on the books for USD 21.4 million in 2024-25.

Ball, 25, has not played in an NBA game since January 14, 2022, and he is not expected to take the court for the Bulls in 2023-24. The No. 2 overall draft pick in 2017 has been dealing with a chronic left knee injury.

ALSO READ: Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada’s extended roster for FIBA World Cup

The New Orleans Pelicans signed Ball to a four-year, USD 85 million contract in August 2021 then shipped him to the Bulls in a sign-and-trade deal. In his lone season with the Bulls, Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in just 35 games.

In 252 career games (239 starts) over five seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers (2017-19), Pelicans (2019-21) and Bulls, Ball averaged 11.9 points, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals

Related stories

Related Topics

Lonzo Ball /

Chicago Bulls

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Toor overcomes groin pain to keep gold
    Stan Rayan
  2. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 378/4 (138); Roach removes Rahane; Kohli scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 3000m steeplechase, Shaili jumps for silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Chicago Bulls gets a 10.2 million dollar injury exception for Lonzo Ball, as per report
    Reuters
  5. Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. NBA: Chicago Bulls gets a 10.2 million dollar injury exception for Lonzo Ball, as per report
    Reuters
  2. Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada’s extended roster for FIBA World Cup
    Reuters
  3. LeBron James says he will play for Lakers in upcoming season
    AP
  4. Is INBL 3x3 the future for Indian basketball?
    Abhishek Saini
  5. NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach’s challenges
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Asian Athletics Championships: Tajinderpal Toor overcomes groin pain to keep gold
    Stan Rayan
  2. IND vs WI 1st Test Live Score, Day 3: IND 378/4 (138); Roach removes Rahane; Kohli scores fifty
    Team Sportstar
  3. Asian Athletics Championships 2023: Parul Chaudhary wins gold in 3000m steeplechase, Shaili jumps for silver
    Team Sportstar
  4. NBA: Chicago Bulls gets a 10.2 million dollar injury exception for Lonzo Ball, as per report
    Reuters
  5. Novak Djokovic defeats Jannik Sinner at Wimbledon to reach final
    AP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment