LeBron James says he will play for Lakers in upcoming season

LeBron James will play another season for the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 38-year-old superstar announced his intentions at The ESPYs on Wednesday night after accepting the record-breaking performance award for becoming the NBA’s career scoring leader.

At the end of last season, in which he surpassed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s mark, James had said he wasn’t sure if he would be back.

“In that moment I’m asking myself if I can still play without cheating the game. Can I give everything to the game still? The truth is I’ve been asking myself this question at the end of the season for a couple years now. I just never openly talked about it,” James said.

“I don’t care how many more points I score or what I can and cannot do on the floor. The real question for me is can I play without cheating this game? The day I can’t give the game everything on the floor is the day I’ll be done. Lucky for you guys that day is not today.”

The crowd at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood let out a huge cheer.

“So yeah, I still got something left,” James said. “A lot left.”

He was presented his trophy by wife Savannah, sons Bronny and Bryce and daughter Zhuri.