NBA Playoffs: Magic force a Game 7 with 103-96 victory over the Cavaliers; Mavericks advance to semis

Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 assists, Kyrie Irving scored 28 of his 30 points in a second-half surge and Dallas advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a victory over Los Angeles Clippers.

Published : May 04, 2024 10:41 IST , Orlando - 2 MINS READ

AP
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, grabs a loose ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series.
Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, grabs a loose ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series. | Photo Credit: John Raoux/ AP
infoIcon

Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero, right, grabs a loose ball in front of Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) during the second half of Game 6 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series. | Photo Credit: John Raoux/ AP

Paolo Banchero scored 10 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter, helping the Orlando Magic overcome Donovan Mitchell’s 50 points and hold off the Cleveland Cavaliers 103-96 on Friday night to force a decisive Game 7 in its first-round NBA playoff series.

Three nights after scoring 39 points on 14-of-24 shooting in a one-point road loss that left the Magic on the brink of elimination, the 21-year-old Banchero put his team on his back and carried them to its biggest win in years.

Franz Wagner had 26 points and Jalen Suggs made six 3-pointers and finished with 22 for the Magic, who pulled away in the closing minutes, with Banchero hitting a 3-pointer that put Orlando ahead for good at 92-89.

Mitchell was magnificent for Cleveland, scoring all of his team’s 18 points in the fourth quarter. Darius Garland finished with 21, but ultimately the Cavs were unable to overcome poor 3-point shooting (7 of 28).

Game 7 is Sunday in Cleveland, where the Cavs won Games 1, 2 and 5 and clearly play better than on the road, where they’ve dropped seven straight playoff games dating to a LeBron James-led Game 7 victory at Boston in the 2018 Eastern Conference finals.

The Cavs haven’t won a postseason series since then. The Magic, in the playoffs for the first time since 2020, are seeking their first series win in 14 years.

MAVERICKS 114, CLIPPERS 101

Luka Doncic had 28 points and 13 assists, Kyrie Irving scored 28 of his 30 points in a second-half surge and Dallas advanced to the second round of the playoffs with a victory over Los Angeles Clippers.

Doncic pushed through another rough shooting night with his ailing right knee to do what the Slovenian superstar couldn’t three years earlier — close out the Clippers in Dallas in Game 6 of a first-round series.

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move the ball past LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs.
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move the ball past LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: JEROME MIRON/ Reuters
lightbox-info

Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) looks to move the ball past LA Clippers guard James Harden (1) and center Ivica Zubac (40) during the first quarter during game six of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs. | Photo Credit: JEROME MIRON/ Reuters

The fifth-seeded Mavericks beat the Clippers for the the first time in three first-round tries over the past five seasons and will open the Western Conference semifinals at the top seed, Oklahoma City, on Tuesday night.

Paul George had 18 points and 11 rebounds for the Clippers, who won the first two times they played without Kawhi Leonard in the series but didn’t have enough scoring punch in the last two he was sidelined by right knee inflammation.

James Harden had 16 points and 13 assists but was just 5 of 16 from the field and missed all six of his 3-pointers as LA was eliminated in the first round for the second consecutive season.

Offside: From outsider to top contender, Candidates winner Gukesh is on the move

Ayon Sengupta
Acing the challenge: D. Gukesh won the 2024 FIDE Candidates after a draw against Hikaru Nakamura (USA), with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Russia) and Fabiano Caruana (USA) also drawing their match.

How ‘ambitious’ Gukesh won Candidates 2024 and got closer to conquering the world 

Rakesh Rao
