Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Final: Overall head-to-head record between MBSG and MCFC

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mumbai City FC in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4.

The Kolkata-based club is looking to win its third domestic silverware of the season after winning the Durand Cup and the ISL League Shield. Before the ISL Playoffs, the Mariners defeated Mumbai City in the last league match of the season to clinch the shield at the same venue.

The Islanders responded with a dramatic added-time comeback win against FC Goa in the first leg of the semifinal before registering a smooth victory to book its place in the final.

Take a look at the head-to-head record between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC.

HEAD-TO-HEAD Total Matches played: 11 Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2 Mumbai City FC: 6 Draws: 3

*This considers only matches between the current Mohun Bagan Super Giant (formerly ATK Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai City FC.