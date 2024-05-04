MagazineBuy Print

Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs Mumbai City FC, ISL 2023-24 Final: Overall head-to-head record between MBSG and MCFC

As Mohun Bagan Super Giant hosts Mumbai City FC in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24, look at the head-to-head record between the two sides.

Published : May 04, 2024 07:15 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mumbai City FC in the ISL 10 final.
Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mumbai City FC in the ISL 10 final. | Photo Credit: Sportstar
infoIcon

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mumbai City FC in the ISL 10 final. | Photo Credit: Sportstar

Defending champion Mohun Bagan Super Giant will host Mumbai City FC in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on May 4.

The Kolkata-based club is looking to win its third domestic silverware of the season after winning the Durand Cup and the ISL League Shield. Before the ISL Playoffs, the Mariners defeated Mumbai City in the last league match of the season to clinch the shield at the same venue.

The Islanders responded with a dramatic added-time comeback win against FC Goa in the first leg of the semifinal before registering a smooth victory to book its place in the final.

ALSO READ | Mohun Bagan eyes domestic treble in Shield finale rematch against Mumbai City FC

Take a look at the head-to-head record between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Mumbai City FC.

HEAD-TO-HEAD
Total Matches played: 11
Mohun Bagan Super Giant: 2
Mumbai City FC: 6
Draws: 3

*This considers only matches between the current Mohun Bagan Super Giant (formerly ATK Mohun Bagan) and Mumbai City FC.

