MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

The latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada’s extended roster for FIBA World Cup

Murray will be joined by several other NBAers on Canada’s team, including All-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Published : Jul 14, 2023 09:09 IST , TORONTO - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray headlines the extended roster for Canada ahead of the FIBA World Cup.
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray headlines the extended roster for Canada ahead of the FIBA World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray headlines the extended roster for Canada ahead of the FIBA World Cup. | Photo Credit: AP

Jamal Murray of the NBA champion Denver Nuggets headlines Canada’s extended senior men’s basketball team roster.

Canada Basketball unveiled the lineup on Thursday night ahead of the FIBA World Cup.

Murray will be joined by several other NBAers on Canada’s team, including All-NBA selection Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Swingmen Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves and RJ Barrett of the New York Knicks were also named to the roster. Dillon Brooks, who just was dealt to Houston from Memphis, and college basketball player of the year Zach Edey were also among the 18 players picked.

READ:LeBron James says he will play for Lakers in upcoming season

The World Cup is scheduled August 25 to September 10, when the roster must be reduced to 12.

The group stage will take place in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia, with the final stage to follow in the Philippines capital city of Manila.

Canada is in Group H and will face France, Lebanon and Latvia in the group phase in Jakarta, Indonesia.

The Canadian men can directly qualify for the 2024 Olympics with a top-two finish among teams from the Americas. Canada is currently ranked 15th in the FIBA world rankings.

Related Topics

Jamal Murray /

FIBA World Cup

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: Toss, playing lineup updates as India opens campaign
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada’s extended roster for FIBA World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles
    AP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 3 Live Score: West Zone trails by 84 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES
The latest issue of Sportstar

India’s 1983 World Cup win ushered in a new era

Ayon Sengupta
Putting a few years of controversies behind her, Manika Batra is getting herself back into the groove in an Asian Games year.

Manika Batra gets ready for the Asian Games

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada’s extended roster for FIBA World Cup
    Reuters
  2. LeBron James says he will play for Lakers in upcoming season
    AP
  3. Is INBL 3x3 the future for Indian basketball?
    Abhishek Saini
  4. NBA adopts flopping penalty, expands coach’s challenges
    AFP
  5. NBA: Adam Silver determined to keep individuals in control of franchises
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India A vs UAE A LIVE Score ACC Emerging Asia Cup: Toss, playing lineup updates as India opens campaign
    Team Sportstar
  2. Jamal Murray, Gilgeous-Alexander headline Canada’s extended roster for FIBA World Cup
    Reuters
  3. Lightweight boxing champion Devin Haney arrested on felony weapons charge in Los Angeles
    AP
  4. Duleep Trophy 2023 Final Day 3 Live Score: West Zone trails by 84 runs
    Team Sportstar
  5. PGA Tour, LIV backers drop no-poaching clause from deal
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment