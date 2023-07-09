MagazineBuy Print

Minnesota Timberwolves adds Troy Brown Jr. and G Shake Milton

The team did not disclose terms, but Spotrac reported that Troy Brown Jr. agreed to a two-year, USD 8 million deal with a club option for 2024-25.

Published : Jul 09, 2023 23:18 IST , United States - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
Brown (left) has career averages of 6.6 points and 3.9 boards in 297 games (84 starts) in five seasons with the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Lakers. 
The Minnesota Timberwolves announced the signings Sunday of forwards Troy Brown Jr. and Leonard Miller and guard Shake Milton.

The team did not disclose terms, but Spotrac reported that Brown agreed to a two-year, USD 8 million deal with a club option for 2024-25.

Brown, 23, averaged 7.1 points and 4.1 rebounds in a career-high 76 games (45 starts) with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2022-23.

He has career averages of 6.6 points and 3.9 boards in 297 games (84 starts) in five seasons with the Washington Wizards, Chicago Bulls and Lakers. The Wizards drafted Brown out of Oregon with the 15th pick in 2018.

ALSO READ: Wembanyama gets some lessons from Kareem and Isiah Thomas at NBA Con

Milton, 26, averaged 8.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds in a career-high 76 games (11 starts) in his fifth season with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2022-23.

Milton has career averages of 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 2.4 rebounds in 254 games (45 starts) since the 76ers obtained his rights from Dallas after the Mavericks drafted him in the second round out of SMU in 2018.

Miller played last season for the NBA G League’s Ignite and averaged 16.9 points and a team-high 10.1 rebounds. He pulled down a team-record 21 rebounds on March 12 against the Texas Legends.

The Timberwolves acquired the 19-year-old Toronto native’s draft rights on June 23 from the San Antonio Spurs, which had selected him in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2023 NBA draft.

