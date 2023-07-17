MagazineBuy Print

Suns trade Payne to Spurs, sign Bol Bol to 1-year contract - Reports

Suns also acquired three second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic for a swap of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA draft.

Published : Jul 17, 2023 11:11 IST , PHOENIX - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Bol Bol lines up a shot duringan NBA game.
FILE PHOTO: Bol Bol lines up a shot duringan NBA game. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Bol Bol lines up a shot duringan NBA game. | Photo Credit: AP

Phoenix Suns has traded guard Cameron Payne to San Antonio Spurs and signed Bol Bol to a one-year contract, a person familiar with the moves told The Associated Press.

The Suns also acquired three second-round draft picks from the Orlando Magic for a swap of first-round picks in the 2026 NBA draft, the person said Sunday on condition of anonymity because the deals have not been officially announced.

READ | Brittney Griner relishing latest All-Star Game experience

Phoenix was expected to have a quiet offseason after trading for Bradley Beal, but has been active while trying to build a roster around him, Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.

The Suns traded Payne with a second-round pick and cash to the Spurs for a future protected second-round pick in a deal that will clear salary cap space.

That cleared the way for Phoenix to sign Bol, who was released by Orlando earlier this month. The 7-foot-2 son of former NBA player Manute Bol averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 points last season after three years in Denver.

Payne played a key reserve role on a Suns team that went to the 2021 NBA Finals. The 6-1 guard averaged 10.8 points and 4.5 assists last season, his fourth in Phoenix.

The Suns were busy at the opening of free agency late last month, agreeing to terms with sharpshooter Yuta Watanabe, big men Chimezie Metu and Drew Eubanks, and wing Keita Bates-Diop.

