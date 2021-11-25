NBA round-up: Suns beats Cavaliers 120-115 for 14th straight win

Devin Booker scored 35 points, Chris Paul had 12 assists and made four free throws in the final 8.8 seconds and the Phoenix Suns extended its winning streak to 14 games, holding off the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-115 on Wednesday night.

Phoenix’s run started with a victory over Cleveland on October 30, coming after a 1-3 opening for the defending Western Conference champion. The Suns has been perfect since and improved the NBA’s best road record to 7-1.

Paul finished with 17 points, and JaVale McGee added 13 points and 12 rebounds in 20 minutes off the bench.

Phoenix’s winning streak is the third-longest in club history, matching a 14-gamer by the club in 1992. The Suns won 17 straight during the 2006-07 season.





The @Suns win their 14th straight game behind 35 PTS from @DevinBook! pic.twitter.com/rnAHqukkuM — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2021

The young Cavs gave the Suns everything it could handle, and if not for Paul, a couple calls that could have gone either way and Cleveland’s Ricky Rubio missing three free throws in the final seconds, the streak might have ended.

Jarrett Allen had 25 points and 11 rebounds, and Cedi Osman added 23 points for Cleveland. The Cavs has lost five in a row.

LAKERS 124, PACERS 116

LeBron James made the tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime and followed with a back-breaking 3 in his return from the first suspension of his career to help Los Angeles beat Indiana.

James finished with 39 points on 13-of-29 shooting and had six assists and five rebounds, with the Lakers playing without Anthony Davis because of flu-like symptoms.

On Sunday night in a victory at Detroit, James was ejected from the court for striking Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the face and drawing blood. The NBA suspended him a game and he sat out the Lakers’ loss at New York on Tuesday night.

Malcolm Brogdon led Indiana with 28 points.

WARRIORS 116, 76ERS 96

Stephen Curry scored 25 points to younger brother Seth’s 24 for Philadelphia, and NBA-leading Golden State won its fifth straight.

Curry shot 9 for 16 with six 3-pointers and added 10 assists to help the Warriors improve to 16-2.

Juan Toscano-Anderson came up big off the bench in the second half, scoring all of his 13 points after the break to go with six rebounds and six assists.

ROCKETS 118, BULLS 113

Danuel House Jr. had 18 points, Christian Wood added 16 points and 10 rebounds and Houston beat Chicago to end its losing streak at 15.

Kevin Porter Jr. had 14 points, six rebounds and nine assists after missing three games because of a bruised left thigh. Second overall pick Jalen Green scored 11 points in the first quarter before exiting with a left leg injury.

Houston improved to 2-16. It shot 50% from the field and made 17 of 36 on 3-pointers, going 8 of 11 from behind the arc in the third quarter.

Zach LaVine led Chicago with 28 points.

NETS 123, CELTICS 104

Kevin Durant scored 21 points to pass Allen Iverson and move into the top 25 on the NBA’s career scoring list, and Brooklyn beat Boston.

Patty Mills added 23 points, and James Harden had 20 points and 11 assists for Brooklyn, which has won four in a row, seven out of eight and 12 of its last 14 games. LaMarcus Aldridge had 17 points and nine rebounds.

Marcus Smart had 20 points and eight assists for Boston.

BUCKS 114, PISTONS 93

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and defending champion Milwaukee beat Detroit for its fifth straight victory.

@Giannis_An34 scores 33 PTS and the @Bucks pick up their 5th W in a row! pic.twitter.com/7NxR7ATuWp — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2021

Milwaukee has won 12 in a row against Detroit, dating to 2018. That is tied for the third-longest current winning streak by one NBA team over another.

Jrue Holiday added 22 points for the Bucks. Trey Lyles had 19 points and seven rebounds for Detroit.

JAZZ 110, THUNDER 104

Donovan Mitchell scored six straight points in the final minute and Utah held off Oklahoma City.

Mitchell had a rough shooting night before the final surge, hitting just four of his first 14 shots. He finished with 13 points.

Jordan Clarkson scored 20 points off the bench to lead Utah. Mike Conley added 18 points, and Rudy Gobert had 15 points and 17 rebounds.

Lu Dort led the Thunder with 27 points, hitting five 3-pointers.

TIMBERWOLVES 113, HEAT 101

Anthony Edwards had 33 points and 14 rebounds and led Minnesota’s 3-point spree in the second half, as the Timberwolves beat Jimmy Butler and Miami for its fifth straight victory.

Malik Beasley scored a season-high 29 points off the bench and D’Angelo Russell added 20 for the Timberwolves, who launched a franchise-record 55 attempts from behind the arc and made 18.

Bam Adebayo led the Heat with 18 points, and Butler had a quiet 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists against his former team while booed often by the most engaged crowd of the season at Target Center.

HAWKS 124, SPURS 106

Trae Young scored 31 points and Atlanta beat San Antonio for its sixth straight victory.

31 PTS, 11 AST from @TheTraeYoung propels the @ATLHawks to their 6th consecutive victory! pic.twitter.com/Xs0mWSQOeT — NBA (@NBA) November 25, 2021

Bogdan Bogdanovic had 18 points and John Collins added 15 in helping Atlanta to just its second road win this season. Clint Capela finished with 11 points and 13 rebounds.

Bryn Forbes had a season-high 23 points for San Antonio.

HORNETS 106, MAGIC 99

Terry Rozier scored 27 points, and LaMelo Ball added 22 and Charlotte beat Orlando.

Kelly Oubre Jr. had 21 points and six rebounds of the bench. The Hornets won for the seventh time in eight games.

Mo Bamba had 18 points and 12 rebounds for Orlando.

RAPTORS 126, GRIZZLIES 113

Gary Trent Jr. scored 17 of his 26 points in the fourth quarter and Toronto rallied to beat Memphis.

Fred VanVleet scored 23 points, and Precious Achiuwa, Pascal Siakam and Scott Barnes added 17 each. Barnes had nine rebounds.

Ja Morant led Memphis with 23 points and nine assists.

PELICANS 127, WIZARDS 102

Brandon Ingram scored 26 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 21 points and 11 rebounds, and New Orleans won for just the fourth time this season, beating Washington.

Josh Hart highlighted his 16-point performance with a running half-court bank shot as he was fouled in the final second of the third quarter.

Bradley Beal scored 23 points for Washington.

KINGS 125, TRAIL BLAZERS 121

De’Aaron Fox scored 21 points before being ejected in the fourth quarter, Marvin Bagley III made a clutch 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining and Sacramento held off Portland.

Buddy Hield added 22 points in 30 minutes off the bench and Davion Mitchell added 16 points to give the Kings their first win under interim coach Alvin Gentry. Gentry took over after Luke Walton was fired Sunday.

Damian Lillard had 32 points and 10 assists for Portland.