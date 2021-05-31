More Sports Basketball Basketball WNBA: Fowles, Clarendon help Lynx rally, beat Sun 79-74 in OT Sylvia Fowles scores 24 points and Layshia Clarendon shines on debut as Minnesota Lynx beats Connecticut Sun. AP 31 May, 2021 10:48 IST Minnesota Lynx center Sylvia Fowles (34) shoots over Connecticut Sun forward Brionna Jones in a WNBA contest on Sunday. - AP AP 31 May, 2021 10:48 IST Sylvia Fowles had 24 points, nine rebounds and three blocks and Layshia Clarendon had 12 points in her debut with Minnesota as the Lynx rallied to beat Connecticut Sun 79-74 in overtime on Sunday night.Clarendon, who signed with Minnesota earlier in the day, hit a tie-breaking 3-pointer with 66 seconds remaining to give the Lynx (1-4) the lead for good. The 30-year-old guard in her ninth WNBA season was waived last week by the New York Liberty.Jonquel Jones led Connecticut (6-2) with 22 points and Jasmine Thomas added 14 points and five assists. DeWanna Bonner had 18 points, six rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks.ALSO READ - WNBA: Brittney Griner dunks, carries Mercury past WingsClarendon hit a 30-footer just after the buzzer that would have won the game in regulation. Kayla McBride missed a 3-point shot but Fowles grabbed the offensive rebound and kicked it out to McBride who missed another 3 but Crystal Dangerfield got another offensive board and found Damiris Dantas for a 3-pointer that cut Minnesota's deficit to 63-61 with 37.2 seconds left in the fourth quarter.Bonner missed a jumper 25 seconds later and Dangerfield grabbed the rebound and raced to the right elbow where she made a pull-up jumper with 2.9 seconds left to force overtime.Napheesa Collier hit a 3-pointer with 2:50 left in OT to make it 70-69 and give the Lynx their first lead since 6-5. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.