National basketball championship: Tamil Nadu men beat Punjab to win title; Railways tops in women's section

Tamil Nadu defeated defending champion Punjab 87-69 in the final to win the men's title in the 71st Senior National Basketball Championship on Sunday.

The formidable Indian Railways team won the women's title, beating Telangana 131-82 in convincing fashion, riding on Poonam Chaturvedi's 26 points.

Indian Railways team won the women's title, beating Telangana. - VEDHAN M

National basketball championship: Punjab men, TN women enter semis

In the men's summit clash, Tamil Nadu pulled ahead after a slow start when Punjab kept pace and never looked back. At half-time, the host had widened the lead to 17 with a 50-33 score line.

A Aravind with 26 points and M Arvind Kumar (21) were in fine nick for the home team as they stamped their authority against their arch-rival.