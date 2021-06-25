WNBA: Te'a Cooper helps Sparks beat Mystics

Te’a Cooper scored a career-high 26 points, Amanda Zahui B. added 17 and Los Angeles Sparks beat the short-handed Washington Mystics 89-82 on Thursday night.

Cooper’s steal and fast-break layup extended Los Angeles’ lead to 84-80 with 1:25 left. Zahui B. sealed it by blocking Tina Charles’ 3-point attempt in the corner with 33.9 seconds left. Brittney Sykes had 14 points and Karlie Samuelson added 13 for Los Angeles (6-7). The Sparks got 53 points off their bench, while Washington had eight.

ALSO READ - Need to breastfeed could block Canadian's path to Olympics

Leilani Mitchell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Washington (7-7), which only played seven because of injuries. Charles had 25 points and 10 rebounds — ending her two-game streak of scoring at least 30 points.

Los Angeles Lakers forward Anthony Davis was in attendance.

Wings uses balanced attack to rout Fever

Satou Sabally's 15 points and nine rebounds led a balanced attack as the visiting Dallas Wings rolled to an 89-64 win over the hapless Indiana Fever on Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Wings was up by 15 points after three quarters and steadily put Indiana away over the final period, pushing its advantage to as many as 28 points late in the quarter and cruising to the win. Dallas has won two of its past three games.

Marina Mabrey added 14 points for the Wings (7-8), with Allisha Gray scoring 13, Charli Collier hitting a career-high 12, and Arike Ogunbowale and Isabelle Harrison tallying 10 points each. Ogunbowale extended her WNBA-leading and team-record streak of scoring in double figures to 52.

Sky downs Liberty for seventh straight win

Kahleah Copper and Diamond DeShields each scored 18 points to lead the Sky to a comfortable 91-68 victory over the host New York Liberty on Thursday night, Chicago's franchise-record seventh consecutive win.

The surging Sky (9-7) swept a back-to-back set with the Liberty (7-8) over the past three days by a combined 43 points.

Chicago improved to 8-0 this season when Candace Parker has played, including 7-0 since she returned from an ankle injury.

Parker recorded a double-double with 12 points and 11 rebounds to go along with four assists for the Sky, who took control of the game in the second quarter.