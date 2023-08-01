MagazineBuy Print

NBA: Raptors signing veteran Garrett Temple to 1-year deal

The deal is worth 3.2 million USD, per his agents. Temple was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month. Temple takes Toronto’s final available roster spot.

Published : Aug 01, 2023 07:37 IST - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
File Photo: Garrett Temple #41 of the New Orleans Pelicans walks onto the court before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on January 16, 2023, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio.
infoIcon

The Toronto Raptors has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran guard/forward Garrett Temple, his agents told  ESPN on Monday.

The deal is worth 3.2 million USD, per his agents. Temple was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month. Temple takes Toronto’s final available roster spot.

The Raptors will be Temple’s 12th NBA team.

Temple, 37, has averaged 6.2 points in 716 career games (288 starts).

