NBA: Raptors signing veteran Garrett Temple to 1-year deal

The Toronto Raptors has reached an agreement on a one-year deal with veteran guard/forward Garrett Temple, his agents told ESPN on Monday.

The deal is worth 3.2 million USD, per his agents. Temple was waived by the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month. Temple takes Toronto’s final available roster spot.

The Raptors will be Temple’s 12th NBA team.

Temple, 37, has averaged 6.2 points in 716 career games (288 starts).