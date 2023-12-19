MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Victor Wembanyama to miss Tuesday’s matchup with Bucks, Antetokounmpo with ankle injury

San Antonio ruled Wembanyama out Monday, a day after he had 17 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes in a 146-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

Published : Dec 19, 2023 08:10 IST , San Antonio - 1 MIN READ

AP
FILE PHOTO: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 17, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.
FILE PHOTO: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 17, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs dunks over Jonas Valanciunas #17 of the New Orleans Pelicans in the first half at Frost Bank Center on December 17, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

San Antonio Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama will miss Tuesday’s game against Milwaukee with a sore right ankle, delaying his first-ever matchup with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

San Antonio ruled Wembanyama out Monday, a day after he had 17 points and 13 rebounds in 31 minutes in a 146-110 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans.

RELATED | Roundup: Celtics beats Magic, improves to 14-0 at home

The 7-foot-3 Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, had been looking forward to playing against Antetokounmpo, a two-time MVP.

“Probably one of the players I have studied the most,” Wembanyama said Sunday. “I love the way he is playing, because he is always aggressive, and he is scary for his opponents. I am really trying to take a lot of examples from him, and I am very excited to play against the Bucks. It is going to be very, very interesting.”

Wembanyama has played in three games since rolling his right ankle on December 12 against Houston. Tuesday’s game will be the second he has missed this season.

Wembanyama’s double-double against New Orleans was the 19-year-old’s eighth consecutive, surpassing the previous record of seven straight by a teenager set by Dwight Howard in 2005.

Wembanyama is averaging 19 points, 11 rebounds, 3 blocks and 2.7 assists. He has been one of the few bright spots for San Antonio, which enters Tuesday’s game having lost 19 of 20.

Related stories

Related Topics

NBA /

Victor Wembanyama /

Giannis Antetokounmpo /

San Antonio Spurs

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Victor Wembanyama to miss Tuesday’s matchup with Bucks, Antetokounmpo with ankle injury
    AP
  2. Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in semifinal
    AP
  4. La Liga 2023/24: Girona back on top of Spanish league after beating Alaves
    AP
  5. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 2nd ODI: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Basketball

  1. Victor Wembanyama to miss Tuesday’s matchup with Bucks, Antetokounmpo with ankle injury
    AP
  2. NBA roundup: Celtics beats Magic, improves to 14-0 at home
    Reuters
  3. NBA roundup: Thunder sneak by Nuggets in final second
    Reuters
  4. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar falls and breaks hip at Los Angeles concert
    AP
  5. NBA Roundup: San Antonio Spurs halts team-record losing streak, tops Los Angeles Lakers 128-115
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Victor Wembanyama to miss Tuesday’s matchup with Bucks, Antetokounmpo with ankle injury
    AP
  2. Christian Eriksen sends message of support to Lockyer following cardiac arrest
    Reuters
  3. FIFA Club World Cup 2023: Veterans Marcelo and Felipe Melo key to Fluminense beating Al Ahly in semifinal
    AP
  4. La Liga 2023/24: Girona back on top of Spanish league after beating Alaves
    AP
  5. SA vs IND Dream11 prediction, 2nd ODI: Playing XI info, squads, fantasy team for India vs South Africa match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment