Indian hoopster Harsimran Kaur aims high

Harsimran Kaur has the height to call the shots on a basketball court. At 6 feet and 3 inches, the Kapurthala girl has the right attitude and a sporting family to help her achieve her dreams.

Daughter of international volleyball player Sumanpreet Kaur and national level basketball player Sukhdev Singh, the 17-year-old Harsimran has been making rapid progress at the NBA Academy in Greater Noida. Stints at the NBA Global Academy in Canberra, Australia, and in two camps in Chicago and Tampa have been of great help. She was part of the Basketball Without Borders program in Tokyo last year.

She has been part of the national team and was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in the third NBA women’s camp in Mumbai.

To reach her ultimate goal of becoming a WNBA player one day, Harsimran will be continuing her schooling in the US, at the University of San Diego. “I will be studying business and economics in the US. I have been training individually during the lockdown. Now we have started playing on the court, dribbling, shooting individually’’, she said.

“The coaches from the University have been in touch for the last three months. They have been sharing their experience’’, she said.

Interestingly, Harsimran trains with the football players and the athletes as well, for her overall development.

“I have been learning cooking from my mom, who also works with the Railways like my dad. My father has been coaching me on the court, and my mom takes care of me off court’’, said Harsimran.

Patience is a virtue that Harsimran has grown to value with all her experience so far. She is ready to work hard and wait for her time to reach the highest stage of the game.