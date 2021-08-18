WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks holds off Atlanta Dream 85-80 in overtime

Brittney Sykes scored 17 points to lead six Los Angeles players in double figures, and the Sparks beat the Atlanta Dream 85-80 in overtime on Tuesday night.

Sykes opened overtime with a basket for Los Angeles' first lead since 24-23.

Kristi Toliver, who forced overtime, gave the Sparks a six-point lead with 2:13 left and it led by at least three points the rest of the way.

Erica Wheeler added 16 points for Los Angeles (8-13).

Nneka Ogwumike, who went to the locker room in the first half but returned to start the third quarter, had 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

ALSO READ | NBA unveils marquee Opening Night, Christmas matchups

Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Toliver scored 11 and Nia Coffey 10.

Odyssey Sims led Atlanta (6-15) with 26 points and six assists.

Courtney Williams missed her first eight field goals but made a jumper with 52.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 72-70 lead.

She made another from the same spot at 5.4 for a 74-72 lead but after a timeout, Toliver sank a shot over the outstreched arm of Williams to force overtime.